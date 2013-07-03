FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Archons' Italian Servicer Ratings
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Archons' Italian Servicer Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Societa Gestione Crediti S.r.l./Archon Group Italia S.r.l’s (SGC/AGI) Italian Residential and Commercial Special Servicer ratings of ‘RSS2+’ and ‘CSS2+', respectively.

The withdrawal has been made at SGC/AGI’s request, and is due to a reorganisation of the European servicing platform of the Archon Group. Fitch’s servicer ratings for Archon Capital Bank Deutschland GmbH (‘RSS2’ and ‘CSS2’) remain unaffected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
