Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Ballantyne Re Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and subsequently withdrawn ratings for the Ballantyne Re Plc (Ballantyne Re) tranches listed below: --Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'CCsf, Recovery Estimate RE40%; --Class B-1 notes affirmed at 'Csf, Recovery Estimate RE0%; --Class B-2 notes affirmed at 'Csf, Recovery Estimate RE0%. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating rationale is based on the significant mark-to-market losses Ballantyne Re has experienced in its investment portfolio of residential-mortgage-backed (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS). Ballantyne Re's liabilities exceed the current book value of its assets by a significant margin. Interest payments on class A-1 are current, and Fitch expects interest on class A-1 to remain current for the foreseeable future. Absent a remarkable recovery in RMBS/ABS values, however, Fitch believes it is probable that Ballantyne Re will eventually be unable to pay interest or full principal on the class A-1 notes. Based on current market values, Fitch expects a principal recovery of 40% on the class A notes. Fitch believes default is inevitable on the class B-1 and B-2 notes and does not expect holders of these notes to receive any further interest or principal payments. Fitch has placed the 'sf' designation on these esoteric notes to signify to investors that, although it may not be a true structured finance security, it contains several transaction elements and risk mitigants to resemble a structured finance transaction. Ballantyne Re is a special purpose public limited company incorporated and registered in Ireland. The company was established for the limited purpose of entering into a reinsurance agreement and conducting activities related to the notes' issuance. Ballantyne Re issued the notes to finance excess reserve requirements under Regulation XXX for the block of business ceded under the reinsurance agreement. RATING SENSITIVITIES Unanticipated increases in life insurance losses or declines in the value of the assets in the investment portfolio could produce loss levels higher than the current projected losses and impact the recovery estimates for the classes. Contact: Primary Analyst Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Du Trieu Senior Director +1-312-606-2091 Committee Chairperson Brad Sohl Senior Director +1-312-368-3127 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', May 24, 2013. --'Insurance-Linked Securities: Sector Specific Rating Criteria', Aug. 8, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Insurance-Linked Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here