Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Four Jupiter Fund Quality Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the Fund Quality Ratings on the following four funds managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Jupiter Fund Management PLC. Jupiter European Opportunities SICAV: affirmed at 'Strong' and withdrawn Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV: affirmed at 'Strong' and withdrawn Jupiter India Select SICAV: affirmed at 'Strong'; removed from 'Under Review' and withdrawn Jupiter Japan Select: affirmed at 'Satisfactory' and withdrawn KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons, as Jupiter has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of these funds. The affirmation is driven by the stability of the funds' investment processes and resources as well as by the stability of Jupiter as fund manager. The funds' performance profile is consistent with Fitch's expectations. Fitch has removed the India fund from 'Under Review' and affirmed it at 'Strong' due to its improved performance in 2014 relative to 2013. The fund has outperformed the MSCI India Index in the first eight months of 2014 and has returned to a positive rolling one-year alpha. Its five-year Lipper Leader score for consistent return was three as of end-August 2014. Fitch had placed the India fund 'Under Review' in March 2014 while it determined the fund's ability to return to sustainable, long-term out-performance, following underperformance in 2013. Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Committee Chairperson Ian Rasmussen Senior Director +1 212 908 0232 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Funds' Investment Processes and Operational Attributes, 19 September 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.