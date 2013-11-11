FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms and withdraws Global Yatirim Holding's ratings
November 11, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms and withdraws Global Yatirim Holding's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Global Yatirim Holding A.S.’s (Global) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘CCC’ and the rating for Global’s USD40m unsecured bond, maturing in 2017, at ‘CCC-'/‘RR5’. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Global has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Global.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
