Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Hancock Holding Co and Whitney Bank's 'BBB+' IDRs; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings for Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) and its principal banking subsidiary Whitney Bank including the companies' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Rating Outlook. As communicated on Nov. 24, 2014, the ratings are being withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Today's affirmation is supported by HBHC's consistent financial performance, good deposit market share in core markets, relatively strong asset quality, and reasonable capital levels given its risk profile. HBHC has remained a consistent performer relative to similarly rated peers. Fitch believes this reflects the company's fairly conservative risk culture. Recent earnings generation has been in line with expectations of a return on assets (ROA) between 85 and 95 basis points (bps),driven by low credit costs along with a marginally improving expense base. Fitch expects that over the near term, expense reductions will most likely be off-set by net interest margin compression given the short-term, asset-sensitive nature of HBHC's balance sheet. Asset quality metrics are in-line relative to similarly rated peers and superior to HBHC's midtier regional peer group. Nonperforming assets (NPAs; legacy and acquired) were just over 1.10% at 3Q'14 - remaining at one of the lowest levels in the peer group. Furthermore, management has shown the ability to work down NPAs with relatively small credit costs. HBHC's net charge-offs over the last five quarters have averaged well-under 20 bps, in line with similarly rated peers. Credit losses could tick up over the near term given HBHC's energy-related exposure of over 10% of total loans. However, Fitch does not believe the losses would significantly change HBHC's credit rating profile. Fitch views HBHC's capital levels as reasonable for its rating and risk profile. At 3Q'14, the company had a TCE ratio in excess of 9%, one of the highest levels in the peer group while Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted assets was over 10.25%. Fitch notes that the company has maintained capital at these levels even after experiencing fairly meaningful growth over the last year. Growth in HBHC's loan book of over 13% has far out-stripped peer and industry average. Fitch's expectation that HBHC will maintain these types of capital ratios if its taste for sizable growth continues and/or if management decides to execute on additional acquisitions is incorporated in today's rating action. Moreover, the affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that management has maintained its conservative underwriting standards (reflected by relatively strong AQ during the credit crisis) during this period of growth in a highly competitive market. Finally, today's affirmation incorporates Fitch's view that the recent management changes announced by HBHC are neutral to the company's credit profile. In November 2014, the company announced that dual-CEO Carl Chaney would resign and retire effective at the end of the year. Mr. Chaney had been with Hancock for over 15 years. John Hairston, who has been dual-CEO and COO since 2008, was named sole CEO and President. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by HBHC, and its subsidiaries are all notched down from HBHC's VR of 'bbb+' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS Whitney Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of HBHC. Whitney Bank's ratings are aligned with HBHC's reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR HBHC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS Whitney Bank's long and short term deposit ratings reflect Fitch's view of how these deposits would be treated in a liquidation by the FDIC. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: Hancock Holding Company --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Viability at 'bbb+'. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Whitney Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability at 'bbb+'; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1' --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'; 