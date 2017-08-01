Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Labeyrie Fine Food's IDR of 'B-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the following rating for French packaged food group Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS (LFF): Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has withdrawn LFF's IDR for commercial reasons. Fitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. KEY RATING DRIVERS Changes to Capital Structure: In May 2017 LFF completed the refinancing of its EUR355 million senior secured notes with the closing of a new bank debt facility for EUR455 million, which is also used to fund the payment of dividends and shareholder loans for up to EUR100 million. Completion of this refinancing added an extra EUR100 million to LFF's debt. Leverage Increase: The addition of EUR100 million derails the deleveraging trajectory that we had previously seen as achievable for LFF. We now project FFO adjusted net leverage of 6.8x in FY17 (Financial Year ending June 2017) and 6.3x in FY18, going back to FY16's level of 5.5x only in FY20. Operational Challenges: LLF maintains a strong business model but its operations are currently challenged by another avian flu outbreak and the generation of close to 30% of EBITDA in the UK, with imported products that may suffer from sterling volatility and trade restrictions following Brexit. LLF proved to be able to manage the effect of avian flu despite its recurrence and to mitigate the transactional and translational negative effect from the depreciation of the pound by passing a large part of the cost increases on to its retail customers in UK. Diversification Strategy: LFF's acquisition strategy and its record of innovation help reduce its business risk profile through diversification by product range, raw materials and geography, and lower sales seasonality. The companies acquired in FY16, including Pere Olive, King Cuisine and Aqualande, clearly help mitigate the supply and raw materials difficulties of the French premium and UK businesses. They are also less seasonal and higher margin. Pere Olive and King Cuisine reinforce growth prospects and enhance geographic diversification, due to their location and because they provide export opportunities, notably to Germany and Scandinavia. Resilient Profitability: Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to slightly decrease by 10bp to 7.9% in FY17 due to the combination of the second avian flu outbreak, the depreciation of sterling and record-high salmon prices. However, Fitch expects a recovery to 8% in FY19. This should be driven by the group's ability to compensate, albeit with delays, lower production volumes and higher raw material prices through selling price increases and the positive impact of the integration of the FY16 acquisitions, which provide better organic growth prospects and have less volatile margin profiles. M&A absorbs Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects LFF's free cash flow (FCF) generation to remain positive, despite some volatility in operating margins over the next three years. Fitch however expects the company to continue its strategy of diversification by acquisitions and the approximately EUR15 to EUR20 million per annum FCF to be utilised for bolt on M&A. DERIVATION SUMMARY LFF has narrower margins than most of its food manufacturing peers due to the high share of raw materials in its cost structure. Moreover, it benefits from low raw-material and geographical diversification, although this is improving. The volatility in performance is mitigated by the company's high market shares (allowing strong bargaining power with client retailers), high brand reputation and the price inelasticity of demand, especially in its premium segments. In addition, compared to other food manufacturers sharing the same operating margin profile and size, LFFbenefits from a stronger financial structure and financial flexibility. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LFF include: - annual sales growth in the mid-single digits; - in FY17 and FY18 the full contribution of the FY16 acquisitions should be significantly offset by the second avian flu outbreak and the depreciation of the pound; - thereafter, Fitch assumes stable organic growth around 3% per annum; - EBITDA margin down to 7.9% in FY17 and FY18, with the impact of avian flu and the Brexit vote being mitigated by the full-year integration of higher-margin Pere Olive, King Cuisine and Aqualande; - working-capital needs development in line with sales and raw materials (both prices and volumes); - capex at 2.8% of sales in FY17, slightly increasing to 3% from FY18; - disposal of Labeyrie Traiteur Surgeles in FY18 for JPY2.7 billion (approximately EUR20 million), having a slightly positive impact on group EBITDA margin; - no acquisitions in FY17, internally generated cash-funded acquisition spending of EUR15 million per annum from FY18 RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: At FYE16 LFF's readily available cash on balance sheet was low at EUR2 million (Fitch-adjusted), but liquidity was supported both by its undrawn EUR45 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2020 and by its EUR80 million factoring facility maturing in 2017, which we expect will be renewed. Fitch expects liquidity to remain adequate after FY16, supported by positive FCF generation, the forecast renewal of its factoring facility and an increase to EUR65 million of the RCF included in the refinancing package. Furthermore, post refinancing the group faces only minor scheduled debt repayments before 2023. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Readily Available Cash: As of 30 June 2016, Fitch estimated EUR22 million of the group's reported cash and cash equivalents deemed as not readily available for debt service. This is the amount Fitch considers as needed to fund LFF's intra-year working-capital needs and as such, it captures sales seasonality. For its calculation, Fitch has considered working-capital needs excluding the positive impact of the receivables sold under the factoring line. Subordinated Debt: Fitch assigned 100% equity credit to the EUR15.9 million subordinated debt outstanding at FYE16. 