Fitch Affirms And Withdraws Probanka d.d.'s Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Probanka d.d.'s (Probanka's) ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CC'. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Probanka. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Probanka's VR and hence also its Long-term IDR at 'CC' reflects significant pressure on its capital base (end-2012 Fitch Core Capital ratio of about 5%), due to a high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and weak profitability. It also considers Probanka's limited prospects in the context of a highly challenging operating environment. In addition, the bank's liquidity is weak considering its low level of liquid assets (unencumbered liquid assets were equal to just 5% of total assets at end-2012), flightiness in the deposit base in Q412 and sizeable wholesale funding maturities to end-2015 (although to some extent Probanka hopes to renew these). Furthermore, Fitch notes corporate governance weaknesses at the bank concerning related-party lending. The rating actions are as follows: Probanka d.d.: Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'CC'; rating withdrawn Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'C', rating withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5', rating withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF', rating withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc', rating withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Lindsey Liddell Director +44 203 530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michal Bryks Director +48 22338 6293 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657