FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch affirms and withdraws Sinhaputhra Finance's 'B(lka)' rating
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms and withdraws Sinhaputhra Finance's 'B(lka)' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sri-Lanka-based Sinhaputhra Finance PLC’s (SFL) National Long-Term rating of ‘B(lka)’ with Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

Rating Action Rationale

SFL’s rating reflects its weak asset quality, limited provisions against non-performing loans as well as its low profitability relative to higher rated peers.

Fitch has withdrawn the rating as SFL has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SFL.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.