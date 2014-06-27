FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Sri Lanka's HDFC Bank Rating
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Sri Lanka's HDFC Bank Rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed the Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka’s (HDFC Bank) National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB(lka)’ with a Stable Outlook and has simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

The rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s rating coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings and analytical coverage of HDFC Bank.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

HDFC Bank’s rating reflects Fitch’s expectation that the bank would receive extraordinary support from the state, if needed, given that the state effectively holds 51% of the bank. It also reflects Fitch’s view of the bank’s quasi-policy role in supporting the state’s initiatives to develop more housing for low and middle-income families. However, the potential for state support is lower than for larger state-owned banks in Sri Lanka due to HDFC Bank’s lower systemic importance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.