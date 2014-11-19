Fitch Affirms Anheuser Busch InBev at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium-based Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA's (ABI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The senior unsecured ratings of the debt of ABI's subsidiaries, Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc, and Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc, have also been affirmed at 'A'. ABI's performance has remained solid in terms of profits and cash flow generation relative to Fitch- rated peers despite a longer-than-expected slowdown in demand for its beers in its core markets. The conclusion of multi-billion acquisition spending in 2013 and 2014 has not led to material deterioration of credit metrics, which are on track to return to management's conservative target levels. This affirmation also takes into account ABI's superior financial flexibility in terms of solid free cash flow (FCF) generation, which allows for possible M&A without impacting credit metrics. While giving consideration to ABI's historical track record of debt-funded acquisitions, this rating does not factor in potential transformational M&A transactions. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Global Player ABI's ratings reflect the company's large size and leadership in the global beer industry, benefitting from a broad portfolio of local and global brands, sold across all pricing points, as well as from strong distribution capabilities and highly effective cost management. ABI's operations are balanced across profitable, stable markets and high-growth ones. Challenged Top Line Growth ABI's volume growth has remained subdued due to its core US and Brazilian markets, as well as Europe. The depreciation of the Brazilian real has also affected revenues. Despite this, ABI has continued to grow revenues and profits on the back of price increases and cost rationalisation, including synergies from the integration of its Mexican subsidiary Grupo Modelo. These have so far compensated adverse volume effects. We expect these trends to continue in 2015. Operations in Profitable Markets ABI's profits are heavily concentrated in just two markets - the US (35% of 2013 EBITDA) and Brazil (30%) - which represent the largest profit source for the beer industry. ABI has a leading position in both of them. These operations enable ABI to boast a record EBITDA margin of close to 40% in the industry. The addition of recently acquired Oriental Brewery and Modelo operations contributes to improving geographical diversification. Scope for Profit Growth Longer-term, ABI's profit growth remains underpinned by favourable socio-demographics for beer consumption, its product mix in Latin America and Asia, a strong track record of cost- cutting, as well as by a revamp of its US brands and product portfolio. Robust Cash-Flow Generation ABI's consolidated FCF dropped in 2013 to approximately USD3.7bn (2012: USD6.4bn), largely due to increased dividend distributions. Fitch expects consolidated FCF should gradually return above USD4bn annually from 2014 or 2015, without a reduction in dividends and assuming still elevated interest charges in 2014. Regaining Rating Headroom Once leverage returns to management's target of 2.0x net debt/EBITDA, this would allow headroom for bolt-on M&A. Alternatively it could enable the company to step up shareholder distributions while maintaining leverage commensurate with its 'A' ratings. We project net debt/EBITDA would return to 2.0x in 2015, corresponding to an FFO-based net leverage of approximately 2.8x. Adequate Profile Excluding AmBev ABI's USD55bn debt at end-June 2014 was mostly outside the perimeter of 62%-owned AmBev, which is an important contributor to consolidated FFO but is not a guarantor of this debt. Fitch therefore also assesses the profile of ABI excluding AmBev and only incorporating the dividends it pays. On this basis, we calculate that the non-AmBev part of the ABI group's FY13 FFO-based net leverage (4.4x) was over 1.0x higher than the consolidated level of 3.1x. This mismatch has improved over time and is mitigated by a fairly strong pre-dividend FCF of USD6.5bn. Both leverage metrics should improve over 2014-2015 and reach levels that are better aligned with ABI's 'A' IDR. Strong Liquidity The holding company Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA, Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc and Anheuser Busch Companies account for 90% of debt and cross guarantee each other. Debt documentation requires ABI to own at least 50% of AmBev, a major profit-generating subsidiary, although the latter does not guarantee this debt. Debt maturities are well distributed and are in general no higher in any year than annual FCF. ABI has access to USD8bn revolving credit facility (undrawn at end-June 2014), also used as back-up for commercial paper (peak issuance in 2011-2014: USD2.5bn) as well as unrestricted cash, excluding AmBev, of approximately USD4.5bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - FFO lease adjusted net leverage (fully consolidating AmBev) permanently above 3.0x or (de-consolidating AmBev but including its dividend flow to ABI) above 4.0x - FCF falling to below USD3bn as a result of aggressive capex/dividends/share buybacks/poor trading - EBITDA margin falling as a result of weaker operations in Brazil or the US - FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2013: 5.6x) Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - FFO lease adjusted net leverage (fully consolidating AmBev) sustainably around 2.0x and, (de-consolidating AmBev but including its dividend flow to ABI) below 3.0x, subject to maintaining FCF above USD4bn per year, sustainable top line growth in conjunction with best- in-class profitability and FFO fixed charge cover in excess of 8x Contact: Primary Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Ilana Elbim Analyst +44 20 3530 1644 Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.