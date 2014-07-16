Fitch Affirms Arab Tunisian Bank at 'BB'; Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab Tunisian Bank's (ATB) Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and 'BB+' respectively. The Outlooks on ATB's Long-term IDRs are Negative. ATB's Support Rating has also been affirmed at '3'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT ATB's IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings and senior debt rating are driven by the moderate probability of support it could expect to receive, if required, from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, Arab Bank Plc (AB, rated BBB-/Negative). This is because ATB is strategically important to AB as the latter remains committed to the development of retail banking in Tunisia, in line with AB's strategy in the Middle East/north African region. ATB is fairly well integrated with AB, which defines the subsidiary's strategy, oversees its credit, market and liquidity risks and provides ATB with its expertise in risk management. ATB's assets and operating profit contributed 6% and 4% respectively of AB's in 2013. ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR is capped by Tunisia's Country Ceiling (CC) of 'BB' due to convertibility and transfer risks. ATB's Long-term Local Currency IDR is not constrained by Tunisia's Country Ceiling, and as a result is a notch higher than the Long-term Foreign Currency IDR. Nevertheless, in line with Fitch's criteria, the agency assumes significant correlation between the risk of foreign currency and local currency restrictions being imposed in a particular country, and therefore will rarely assign a Long-term Local Currency IDR more than one notch above the Long-term Foreign Currency IDR. The Negative Outlook on ATB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR mirrors that on Tunisia. The Negative Outlooks on ATB's Long-Term Local Currency IDR and National Long-Term Rating mirror that on AB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT ATB's IDRs, National ratings, Support Rating and senior debt rating are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions of AB's capacity and willingness to support the bank. ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR would be sensitive to a two-notch downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR, due to Tunisia's CC currently acting as a cap, and its Long-term Local Currency IDR and Long-term National Rating to a one-notch downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR. The Support Rating would be sensitive to a downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR by more than two notches. ATB's Long-term IDRs would also be sensitive to any downward revision of Tunisia's CC, which is strongly correlated with sovereign risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR ATB's VR reflects the bank's significant credit risk exposure, only acceptable capital ratios in relation to its risk appetite, moderate profitability and adequate liquidity. ATB's main risk is credit-related. Single-name debtor concentration is high, with the 20 largest exposures accounting for 120% of ATB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2013. Fitch deems ATB's capital as only acceptable in this respect. The bank's impaired loans ratio remains high (10.2% at end-2013) and might not adequately capture inherent credit risk. Also, further deterioration cannot be ruled out given uncertainties on Tunisia's economic recovery. Fitch considers ATB's profitability as unsatisfactory, despite having coped fairly well to date in Tunisia's difficult operating environment. Performance ratios were hit in 2013 by increasing loan impairment charges reflecting more stringent regulatory requirements. Fitch expects that profitability would improve in 2014 but remain moderate in line with Tunisia's sluggish recovery. ATB's loan portfolio is largely funded through customer deposits (85% of total funding excluding derivatives and equity at end-2013), which have proved stable over the past years. In Fitch's view, the fairly high deposit concentration of the bank (20 largest depositors were 29% of total customer deposits at end-2013) remains manageable, as ATB maintains a sizeable liquid asset portfolio (TND940m unencumbered at end-2013), which can be repo'ed with the Tunisian central bank and also benefits from liquidity support from AB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR A significant increase in higher-risk assets, or a severe weakening of ATB's loan portfolio quality, with a material impact on its capital ratios, would lead to a downgrade of its VR. Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely because of the sluggish recovery of the operating environment in Tunisia. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Negative Short-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3', Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)', Outlook Negative National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)' National senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)' 