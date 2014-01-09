Fitch Affirms Arab Tunisian Bank at 'BB'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab Tunisian Bank's (ATB) Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and 'BB+' respectively and has subsequently removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on ATB's Long-term IDRs are Negative. ATB's Support Rating has also been affirmed at '3'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of ATB's Jordan-based parent, Arab Bank Plc (AB), to 'BBB-' from 'A-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Arab Bank Plc to 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook', dated 9 January 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). Although AB's Long-term IDR has been downgraded by three notches, ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'BB' as it remains capped by Tunisia's Country Ceiling (CC) of 'BB'. ATB's Long-term Local Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'BB+', maintaining the one-notch differential with its Long-term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch is maintaining ATB's 33%-subsidiary Arab Tunisian Lease's (ATL) National Ratings on RWN and will resolve the RWN on ATL's ratings in 1Q14 as part of Fitch's sector review of Tunisian leasing companies. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT ATB's IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings and senior debt rating are driven by the probability of support it could receive, if required, from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, AB. Fitch believes that AB remains committed to ATB and the development of retail banking in Tunisia, in line with AB's strategy in the Middle East/North African region. While ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR is capped by Tunisia's CC at 'BB', its Long-term Local Currency IDR is not. The Negative Outlook on ATB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR mirrors that on Tunisia. The Negative Outlooks on ATB's Long-Term Local Currency IDR and National Long-Term Rating mirror that on AB's Long-Term IDR. ATL's National ratings reflect the limited probability of support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder, AB, if needed, through ATB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT ATB's IDRs, National ratings, Support Rating and senior debt rating would be sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions of AB's capacity and/ or willingness to support the bank. ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR would be sensitive to a two-notch downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR, due to Tunisia's CC currently acting as a cap, and its Long-term Local Currency IDR and Long-term National Rating to a one notch downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR. The Support Rating would be sensitive to a downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR by more than two notches. ATB's Long-term IDRs and Support Rating would also be sensitive to any downward revision of Tunisia's CC, which is strongly correlated with sovereign risk. ATL's National Ratings are sensitive to a review of the impact of both the downgrade of AB's IDR on ATL and recent developments on its stand-alone risk profile. Arab Tunisian Bank Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Negative Short-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3', Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+ (tun)', Outlook Negative National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+ (tun)' National senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+ (tun)' Arab Tunisian Lease National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(tun)'; maintained on RWN National Short-term Rating: 'F3(tun)'; maintained on RWN National senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB(tun)'; maintained on RWN National subordinated debt rating: 'BB(tun)'; maintained on RWN 