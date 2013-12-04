Fitch Affirms ASB's Mortgage Covered Bonds at 'AAA'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB Bank Limited's (ASB, AA-/Stable/F1+) outstanding NZD2.4bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The outstanding bonds have been issued by both ASB and ASB Finance Limited (ASBFL), acting through its London branch, which is a vehicle used for international funding with issuance guaranteed by ASB. These covered bonds are then guaranteed by ASB Covered Bond Trust Limited, a bankruptcy-remote SPV established under the laws of New Zealand. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond rating is based on ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the highest nominal asset percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (68.5%), as ASB's Short-Term IDR is above 'F3'. This provides a large buffer when compared to the breakeven AP of 86.5% for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on ASB's IDR, the New Zealand sovereign rating and the New Zealand residential mortgage asset outlook. The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk. Systemic alternative management, cover pool-specific alternative management, and privileged derivatives have been assessed as moderate risk, whereas asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk, which all remain unchanged. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds. The high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk reflects the agency's view of the liquidity gap mitigants. These are in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, the 12 month extension period on the issued soft bullet bond, and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds. The pre-maturity test drives the risk assessment, as it allows for a mandatory cure period of at least six months prior to a scheduled hard bullet covered bond maturity, where the pre-maturity ledger had not been fully funded in the aftermath of an issuer default. Whereas Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand to be 12 months in a stressed market scenario. The moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due to the internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is considered highly material to the programme. The systemic alternative management assessment reflects the significant role to be performed by the trustee, post issuer default, who would need to contract other parties to perform important functions. The cover pool-specific alternative management assessment reflects the quality of the IT systems, processes and data delivered to Fitch as compared to its peers. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 86.5% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to the outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. As of October 2013, the cover pool consisted of 28,674 loans secured by first-ranking New Zealand residential mortgages with a total outstanding balance of NZD4.27bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio of 48.6%, and a WA seasoning of 41.7 months. The cover pool is made up of: floating-rate loans 36.1%; fixed-rate loans 63.9%; and interest only loans 12.3%. The cover pool is geographically distributed around New Zealand's population centres, with the largest concentration being in Auckland (62.1%) and Wellington (8.3%). In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 13.6%, and a WA recovery rate of 76.9%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its New Zealand residential mortgage criteria. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the WA residual life of the assets being 12.8 years, and the liabilities 4.5 years. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the issuer's Long-Term IDR were downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap fell by more than two categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben Mc Carthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 September 2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds ', dated 13 May 2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - New Zealand', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 