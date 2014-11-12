Fitch Affirms ASM at IFS 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, November 12 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)' with Positive Outlook. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Positive Outlook reflects continued improvement in ASM's operating performance while its balance sheet fundamentals remained strong. The company's combined ratio (the aggregate of the commission expense ratio and incurred loss ratio) consistently remained below 90% over the last five years and was 72.2% at end-June 2014 (2013: 80.3%). Maintenance of operating performance supported by sustainable improvement in the company's capitalisation would be positive for the rating. The rating reflects ASM's strong market franchise and sound operating performance. It also considers the company's business concentration in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. ASM remains the largest non-life insurer in Indonesia by gross premiums, with around 11.4% market share as of end-June 2014. The company has shown consistent profitability with improving underwriting margin due to its steady premium income and prudent underwriting. ASM's risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio has consistently remained above 200% over the past five years, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. Its RBC ratio declined to 293.1% at end-June 2014 from 328.6% at end-2013 due to growth in premiums received and the regulator's reduction of the discounting factor used to calculate asset default risk in 2014. ASM's management aims to keep its capitalisation at a strong level by managing its investment risks more prudently and conducting more detailed forecasting of the impact of the company's financials on its capitalisation. ASM's investment portfolio mix was liquid with cash comprising more than 40% of its total invested assets as of end-June 2014. The company reduced its stock investments to less than 5% of its total invested assets from around 18.1% at end-2013 to minimise potential volatility. The company's investment risk is expected to remain manageable relative to its capitalisation going forward. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustainable improvement in ASM's operating performance, with combined ratio staying consistently below 90%, and in capitalisation relative to its rated peers, with a regulatory capital ratio consistently above 350%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant deterioration in the insurer's capitalisation in relation to its business profile, or deterioration in operating performance with a combined ratio above 100% and net premiums written-to-equity rising above 2x (end-2013: 1.1x) for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 29886814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 