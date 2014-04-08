Fitch Affirms Astoria Financial's Ratings at 'BBB-/F3' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Astoria Financial Corp (AF) at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The Stable Outlook assumes that credit costs and capital levels will remain relatively stable, and earnings will remain below its rated peer averages over the near term. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT AF's ratings reflect asset quality consistent with its rating category. Fitch attributes the relatively stronger asset quality to solid underwriting standards. However, this strength is somewhat offset by weak profitability and a relatively weaker liquidity and funding profile than similarly rated peers. Profitability measures are constrained by relatively higher cost of funds, while the liquidity profile reflects greater reliance on wholesale funding than similarly sized banks. Fitch views AF's asset quality as a ratings strength because of its relatively lower credit costs through the cycle due to solid underwriting. Net charge-offs peaked at a manageable 77bps in 2009 and totalled 17bps for 2013. Fitch expects credit costs to remain low over the near- to medium- term. That said, Fitch believes NPAs will remain elevated in the near term. Since the bulk of AF's mortgages are located in New York and New Jersey, the foreclosure process is a lengthy proposition given the respective states judicial foreclosure process. However, since AF regularly marks to market its foreclosed assets, additional loss content is expected to remain low. Earnings are a rating weakness for the company. AF is heavily reliant on spread income and is affected negatively during periods of low interest rates. Given the level and cyclicality of earnings, a near-term improvement in earnings is unlikely to impact the company's credit rating. Fitch views AF's liquidity profile as a constraint on its current credit rating. Although AF currently has sufficient liquidity, the company is relatively more reliant on non-core funding sources such as FHLB advances and repurchase agreements. In 2013, average wholesale funding balances totaled $4.1 billion or 16% of average assets. Because AF has relatively higher reliance on wholesale funding, the company has a relatively higher loan to deposit ratio and higher cost of funds. Fitch reviewed AF as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, which also includes Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., Emigrant Bancorp,Inc., and New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Niche banks are defined by their narrow business models, limited deposit franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch views these limitations as ratings constraints across the peer group. The group is composed of banks with total assets ranging from $4 billion to $47 billion that lend primarily in the New York City metropolitan, residential real estate market. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs and SENIOR DEBT AF's ratings are sensitive to sensitive to a change to AF's liquidity profile and earnings performance. Should AF grow its core deposit base and improve core earnings, positive ratings momentum could build. Structural improvement in earnings, such as improved revenue diversification or lower funding costs, could be a credit positive over the medium- to longer- term. Conversely, although not anticipated, deterioration of asset quality metrics could lead to a ratings downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES AF's preferred issuances are notched below AF's Viability Rating. The notch differential reflects loss severity and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES AF's preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in AF's VR. The rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY AF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank subsidiary, Astoria Federal Savings, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Should AF begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of Astoria Federal Savings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Astoria Financial Corp. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. --Preferred Stock at 'B'. Astoria Federal Savings & Loan --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook: --Long-term Deposits at 'BBB'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'. --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0769 Committee Chairperson Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013) U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013) U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) (June 18, 2014) U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts Kick In? (June 11, 2013) Fitch Fundamentals Index (Jan. 15, 2014) Risk Radar Global - 1Q13 (April 1, 2013) U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick Up, but Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014) Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria,(Jan. 31, 2014) Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014) Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity - Third-Quarter 2013 (Dec. 5, 2013) Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA (march 24, 2014 Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2013) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA here Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013 here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick Up, but Challenges Remain) here Risk Radar Global 1Q14 here Fitch Fundamentals Index here U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts Kick In? here U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) here U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.