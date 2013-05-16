RPT-Fitch Affirms Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia at IFS 'BBB+(idn)'/Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia’s (MAIPARK) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating takes into account MAIPARK’s healthy operating profitability, sustained premium base and robust risk-based capitalisation. It also reflects the company’s business concentration in earthquake risks and lack of geographical diversification.

MAIPARK has consistently shown a positive underwriting result since its inception in 2003, supported by a stable premium base source and a stable investment yield as it receives mandatory cessions from all general insurers and reinsurers in Indonesia. Mandatory cessions of earthquake risks from all general insurers and reinsurers amount to between 5% and 25% of the sum insured. The company’s conservative investment management has also led to low volatility in investment returns. It has minimal exposures to risky assets while cash and deposits accounted for more than 90% of its invested assets for the past four years.

Due to the absence of any major catastrophe events in 2012, the company’s profitability has managed to remain strong. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that MAIPARK will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffer to support its ongoing business growth and shield itself from potential shocks. MAIPARK’s risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio amounted to 790.1% at end-2012, well above the regulatory minimum of 120%.

Fitch remains cautious on MAIPARK’s specialist nature in the reinsurance of earthquake risks with Indonesia accounting for almost 100% of its gross premiums. Compared with some other regional markets such as Singapore and Malaysia, Indonesia is more prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and forest fires. Fitch highlights the importance of MAIPARK to continue to manage its retrocession coverage prudently. MAIPARK’s net probable maximum loss (PML) based on a 1-in-250-year catastrophe loss event is considered manageable relative to its capitalisation.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company’s ability to sustain its operating profitability, with a pre-tax return on assets constantly above 20% (end-2012: 16.8%), and to further enhance its risk management capabilities such as its reserving techniques and catastrophe modelling.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the insurer’s financial fundamentals such as weakening premium sustainability, operating performance and capital relative to business portfolio (with statutory risk-based capital below 250% on a sustained basis) due to excessive growth or claims from catastrophe losses.