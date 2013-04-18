Fitch Affirms ATF Bank's Viability Rating at 'b-', Other Ratings Unaffected

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ATF Bank JSC's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-'. ATF's Long-term IDRs are unaffected at 'BBB-'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of ATF's VR at 'b-' reflects uncertainties about the bank's current asset quality, the bank's strategy following the expected change of ownership and the extent of any leverage taken on by the new shareholder as a result of the acquisition. At the same time, the VR is supported by ATF's significant loss absorption capacity, which is reasonable relative to its reported loan impairment, the bank's currently comfortable liquidity and an expected improvement in performance. About one-third of ATF's loan book will continue to enjoy credit protection from current owner UniCredit Bank Austria ('A'/Stable). Consequently, ATF will only need to create additional reserves on this portfolio if losses exceed a very high threshold. NPLs and restructured loans in the non-protected book were broadly in line with system averages and Fitch estimates that the bank could have created reserves on the majority of these exposures without breaching minimum regulatory capital requirements. ATF's deposit base has stabilised since the loss of 30% of the bank's corporate funding in Q412, when rumours of UniCredit's exit appeared in the local market. Liquidity will be further supported by a KZT95bn two-year deposit to be placed by UniCredit (to secure receivables on the credit protection) after deal completion. Net of expected smaller repayments to UniCredit, this should result in a liquidity cushion equal to about 25% of end-Q113 customer accounts. In Fitch's view, any debt acceleration from the sale should be minimal. Performance has been weak, with four consecutive years of losses reported between 2009 and 2012. However, stabilisation of asset quality and the reduction in the credit protection fee to be paid to UniCredit should result in improved profitability in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES ATF's Long-term IDRs will likely be downgraded to the level of its VR following the completion of the sale of the bank (see also "Fitch Downgrades ATF Bank to 'BBB-', Places on Rating Watch Negative" dated 21 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The transaction has now been approved by the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the parties expect it to be closed by end-April 2013. ATF's VR could be upgraded if Fitch receives information supporting the current reported asset quality metrics, performance improves, related party lending remains moderate following the acquisition and shareholder leverage in Fitch's view does not represent a significant contingent risk for the bank. A weakening of asset quality or increase in related party exposures/shareholder risks could result in downward pressure on the rating. The 'B+' rating of ATF's perpetual subordinated notes is four notches below the bank's current Long-term IDR. This incorporates two notches each for incremental non-performance risk and for potential loss severity. Following the resolution of the RWN, the rating of the notes will likely be downgraded to 'CC', two notches below the bank's VR. ATF's Support Rating of '2' reflects potential support from UniCredit. The rating will likely be downgraded to '5' following the completion of the sale. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-', RWN, unaffected Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3', RWN, unaffected National Long-term Rating: 'AA(kaz)', RWN, unaffected Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: '2', RWN, unaffected Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-' , RWN, unaffected National senior unsecured debt rating 'AA(kaz)', RWN, unaffected Subordinated debt 'BB+', RWN, unaffected National subordinated debt 'AA-(kaz)', RWN, unaffected Perpetual subordinated notes 'B+', RWN, unaffected In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is same as the original rating committee outcome. Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Dmitry Abramov Director +7 495 956 2409 Committee Chairman Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.