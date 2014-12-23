Fitch Affirms Australia's Telstra at 'A' on Pacnet Acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telstra Corporation Limited's (Telstra) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The Short-Term IDR and the commercial paper rating have been affirmed at 'F1'. This follows the announcement on 23 December 2014 that Telstra has agreed to acquire Pacnet Limited (B/Rating Watch Positive), with the deal expected to close in the quarter ending June 2015, subject to certain regulatory approvals. Pacnet is a provider of connectivity, managed services and data centre services to telcos, corporations and governments in Asia-Pacific. The acquisition will provide Telstra ownership of an expanded data centre and submarine cable network as well as increased customer base for these services across the Asia-Pacific. Telstra plans to integrate all aspects of Pacnet, except a China joint venture holding, into its own business and is targeting to achieve a run rate of synergies of AUD65m KEY RATING DRIVERS Market-Leading Position: Telstra's rating reflects leading market share in Australia's fixed-wire and wireless communication markets. It also reflects its superior coverage, the reliability and technology leadership of its wireless network, the coverage and capacity of its network, and its ownership of a material share of domestic mobile spectrum. Sustainable Competitive Advantage: Telstra's strong free cash flows relative to competitors are a competitive advantage and enable it to facilitate growth in mobile voice and broadband margins, while increasing mobile market share. Telstra's mobile market share will continue to reflect its early-mover advantage and substantial investments in the 4G network, over SingTel Optus Pty Limited (A/Stable) and Vodafone Hutchison Australia. Low-Single-Digit Growth: We forecast that Telstra's revenue and EBITDA growth will remain in the low single digits, reflecting the declining fixed-voice revenues from fixed-to-mobile substitution. Growth in non-traditional revenue sources such as network applications and services will continue, and we expect these to contribute significantly to revenue in 2015. Growth in these services is beneficial, although they have thinner margins than the traditional fixed segment - and therefore their growth dilutes overall margins. Forecast Stable Credit Metrics: Telstra's financial profile will benefit from continued growth in mobile and data subscriber revenue; lower organic and spectrum-related capex; and increasing non-traditional revenue streams, including the national broadband network (NBN)-related payments. New NBN Agreements: Under the revised definitive agreements signed with the National Broadband Network Co (NBN) on 14 December 2014, the estimated net present value of payments to Telstra is equivalent, on a like-for-like basis, to the estimated net present value under the original agreements. Fitch expects NBN-related payments to gain momentum following the conclusion of these re-negotiations. Further, Telstra is well-positioned to gain from increased scope of works in the design, construction and maintenance of the NBN under the revised agreements. Conservative Capital Management: Telstra has indicated that it intends to distribute surplus free cash flows that accumulate after setting aside funding for investment expenditure, future capital commitments and funding requirements to retain financial flexibility. We expect Telstra to remain prudent in its approach to distributing surplus free cash flow from the NBN transaction to shareholders in future. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Funds flow from operations-adjusted net leverage rising above 1.75x (FY14: 1.8x) on a sustained basis; - Negative free cash flow after dividends on a sustained basis. Positive: Given sector-related risks, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the medium term. Contacts: Primary Analyst Sajal Kishore Director +61 2 8256 0321 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.