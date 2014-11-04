Fitch Affirms AXA Entities' IFS at 'AA-'; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXA entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. Fitch has also affirmed AXA SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the AXA group's improved financial leverage and strong fixed charge coverage ratios. According to Fitch's calculations, financial leverage improved to 24% at end- 2013 from 28% at end-2012. Based on management intention to maintain its financial leverage in the 23%-25% range as calculated by AXA group, Fitch considers this ratio should be unchanged at end-2014 and remain compatible with the ratings. In addition, fixed charge coverage as calculated by Fitch has been stable at around 10x over the past five years and Fitch expects this level to be maintained, in line with the ratings. The affirmation also reflects the AXA group's solid capital adequacy and recovering profitability. As measured by both regulatory calculation (265% Solvency 1 ratio at end-September 2014) and Fitch's analysis, the AXA group's capital adequacy is consistent with the ratings and is expected to show resilience in the near future despite the current volatile financial environment. Fitch recognises management actions aimed at reducing the AXA group's exposure to financial market movements but considers this a continuing challenge in the context of the AXA group's exposure to a sizeable amount of intangible assets (27% of shareholder's equity at end-2013). Fitch expects further improvement in profitability also to remain a challenge for the AXA group, mostly due to the persistent low interest rate environment. However, management continues to implement actions to increase tariffs, adjust its business and geographical mix and streamline risk selection. Over the past five years, the AXA group's operating profitability has recovered as reflected by a steady rise in underlying earnings to EUR4.7bn at end-2013 from EUR3.9bn at end-2009. In 1H14, underlying earnings reached EUR2.8bn, up 8% from the same period in 2013. This positive trend is mostly due to management actions and a more favourable underwriting environment in the non-saving related businesses. The ratings also continue to reflect the AXA group's position as one of the world's largest providers of insurance and financial services, benefiting from its recognised brand, excellent risk management and geographical diversification as well as the quality of its management team and its consistent strategy. The AXA group's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that AXA Financial Inc. (AXF) and its subsidiaries remain core operations and continue to benefit from support from the parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a weakening of the AXA group's financial profile or deterioration in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in Solvency 1 regulatory capital to below 170% of the regulatory minimum or the AXA group's fixed-charge coverage ratio decreasing to below 8x. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage increases above 30%. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a strengthening of the AXA group's financial profile, sustainable improvement in profitability with the fixed charge coverage ratio consistently above 12x, a Solvency 1 regulatory capital adequacy ratio sustainably over 220% and a financial leverage ratio maintained at close to 20%. The subsidiaries listed at the end of this commentary are viewed as "Core" under Fitch's Group Rating Methodology. Should the strategic importance of any of these subsidiaries diminish, their ratings could be downgraded, although Fitch views this as unlikely over the medium term. The rating actions are as follows: AXA Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' AXA Financial, Inc. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Surplus notes affirmed at 'A' AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DBV Holding AG Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable AXA Global P&C Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of AXA Bank Europe SCF's covered bonds. The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook: AXA France IARD AXA France Vie AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance AXA Insurance Company (US) AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG AXA Belgium AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG AXA Krankenversicherung AG DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG Deutsche Arzteversicherung AG AXA Insurance UK Plc AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd AXA China Region Insurance Co. 