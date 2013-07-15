Fitch Affirms Banca Nazionale del Lavoro at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Nazionale del Lavoro's (BNL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT BNL's IDRs and Support Rating reflect institutional support from its parent, BNP Paribas (A+/Stable). Fitch considers BNL as core to BNP Paribas' strategy as Italy remains a home market for the French group. BNL's IDRs and Support Rating are also linked to Italy's sovereign rating (BBB+/Negative) and are effectively capped at one notch above the sovereign rating, in line with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign", dated 11 December 2012. The Negative Outlook reflects the Outlook on the Italian sovereign's Long-term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT BNL's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to changes in BNP Paribas' ability and propensity to provide support to its subsidiary, and to changes in Italy's sovereign rating. BNL's IDRs and Support Rating are capped one notch above Italy's sovereign rating. Therefore, a downgrade of BNP Paribas' IDRs would only affect BNL's IDRs and Support Rating if the parent's Long-term IDR was downgraded by more than two notches. This cannot happen as long as BNP Paribas' Support Rating Floor remains above 'A-'. A reduction in BNL's strategic importance for its parent, which Fitch currently does not expect, would also place the IDRs and Support Rating under pressure. BNL's Short-term IDR would come under pressure if there were signs of weakening short-term liquidity support from its parent, which Fitch currently does not expect. BNL's IDRs and Support Rating would likely be downgraded if Italy's rating was downgraded. Any upgrade of BNL's Long-term IDR would require an upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR, which currently has a Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of BNL's VR reflects the bank's weakened but acceptable performance in a difficult operating environment, its sound liquidity, which benefits from ordinary support from its parent, its tight but improving capitalisation and low market risk exposure. The VR also reflects BNL's deteriorated asset quality with a gross impaired loan ratio of 14.2% at end-2012 and Fitch's expectation that asset quality will remain weak given the continuing recession in Italy. BNL's net income in 2012 decreased to EUR51m from EUR207m reported in 2011. This was mainly the result of EUR940m of loan impairment charges (EUR159m higher than 2011), which reflected the deteriorating Italian economic environment. Performance also suffered from lower commissions and narrowing net interest income due to the low interest rates environment and lower volumes of operations. These effects were partly compensated by EUR102m of lower personnel expenses. Capitalisation remains tight, with a Fitch core capital ratio of 7.7% at end-2012 despite improvements. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Fitch expects BNL's profitability to remain under pressure in 2013 as loan impairment charges will remain high in a difficult operating environment. BNL's operating profit fell 60% to EUR194m in 2012, mainly because of high loan impairment charges. The impact of higher loan impairment charges has been mitigated by good cost control, and Fitch expects further cost reduction. BNL's VR would come under pressure if losses at the bank eroded capitalisation materially or if the prospects for the bank's earnings deteriorated further. Impaired loans have increased materially, and the current recession will place further pressure on asset quality. The sharp increase in BNL's gross impaired loans/gross loans ratio was partly driven by a decrease in gross loans following the sale of its factoring business to its parent, but the inflow of new impaired loans was high in 2012. BNL's VR would come under pressure if the increase in impaired loans accelerates or if the bank does not maintain its good loan impairment allowance of impaired loans (doubtful and watchlist loans), which at end-2012 stood at 59% and compared well with peers. BNL's capitalisation improved in 2012 but in Fitch's opinion remains tight with a Fitch core capital ratio of 7.69% at year-end given the large portfolio of net impaired loans. Fitch expects capitalisation to improve in 2013, and BNP Paribas has committed to keeping BNL well capitalised. However, BNL's VR would come under pressure if capitalisation targets were not met. The VR would also come under pressure if a deterioration in the prospects for the operating environment led to an increase in net impaired loans as a proportion of capital. Fitch considers an upgrade of BNL's VR unlikely in the near future. An upgrade would require an improvement in operating profitability, which would require a material improvement in the bank's operating environment. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' VR: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia SpA V.lo S Maria alla Porta 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Fabio Ianno Associate Director +44 20 3530 1232 Committee Chairperson Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 