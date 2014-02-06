Fitch Affirms Banca UBAE at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy-based Banca UBAE's (UBAE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR UBAE's VR and IDRs mainly reflect its risk profile as a niche bank in the trade finance business, serving predominantly Italian import and export activities, due to its strong relationships in a number of emerging markets, primarily in the Mena region. The ratings also reflect high concentration in terms of counterparty risk and funding, which is not unusual for a trade finance bank, combined with a fairly small equity base. The ratings also factor in its adequate asset quality and resilient operating profitability compared with other Fitch-rated international trade finance banks. Trade finance-related exposures include more volatile markets, but credit losses have to date been small. Both on- and off-balance sheet items bear a high degree of concentration, with the largest exposures by country and large borrowers, representing multiples of Fitch Core Capital ratios. However, the bank's small size means that loan losses could be material if a large counterparty defaults, but exposures to higher-risk counterparties are typically collateralised. Capitalisation is only adequate given the bank's concentration risk. UBAE continues to diversify its geographic coverage, reducing its over-reliance on a small number of counterparties or countries. More than half of UBAE's funding comes from its main shareholder, Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), which has historically supported the bank's business. The reminder is sourced from wholesale funding markets, and UBAE's funding sources are now more diversified with a lower share of Libyan depositors and the new presence of Italian institutional depositors. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that UBAE will continue to operate with an unchanged strategy and to benefit from ordinary funding support from LFB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR The concentration of UBAE's portfolio means that the ratings are sensitive to material deterioration in the quality of its counterparties. The ratings could also come under pressure if asset quality significantly weakens. Given the bank's high reliance on funding from its parent, the ratings are also sensitive to an unexpected material funding withdrawal; however, Fitch does not view the partial withdrawal of funds from LFB in the last two years as a sign of diminished importance of the bank to its parent. An upgrade of UBAE's ratings is unlikely given its fairly small size and its concentrated operations in potentially volatile markets. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating The bank's Support Rating of '5' reflects potential support, in case of need, from LFB but also Fitch's view that such support cannot be relied upon. This is because Fitch is unable to assess LFB's ability to provide support as the bank is not rated. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating UBAE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding potential support from LFB. An upgrade of the Support Rating would be contingent on Fitch being able to assess LFB's ability to provide support. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo S. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1 20121 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 879087 202 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director + 33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1158, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 