Fitch Affirms Banco Agricola's IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Remains Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Agricola's (Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Rating Outlook on the IDR remains Negative. A full list of Agricola's rating actions follow at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Agricola's IDR and VR reflect the bank's strong franchise, sound profitability, robust capitalization, good asset quality, ample depositary base, and improved loss-absorption capacity. The ratings also consider the bank's proven resilience to downturns in economic cycles, the loan's concentrations and El Salvador's challenging economic conditions, which may still have some impact on the bank's growth prospects and asset quality. Agricola's support rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view of the possible expected support the bank will receive from its ultimate parent: Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia, IDR 'BBB'). Agricola is considered a strategic important subsidiary for Bancolombia, as defined by Fitch's Criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. In Fitch's view, Agricola provides a meaningful and recurring share of revenues to its parent and is an important subsidiary for Bancolombia's growth and diversification in Central America. Recent expansion of Bancolombia into other Central American markets bode well to enhance the relative importance of its international network in the medium and long term. Agricola has a long track record of sound overall financial performance. The bank's ROAA and ROAE (2.4%, 17%, respectively) compared positively with the local banking system and with some of its main international peers. The bank's profitability was boosted by the stable and relatively low credit risk costs, robust operating efficiency, good margins, and growth of its loan portfolio. For the short run, the bank's ROAA may remain above 2%. Agricola has a good asset quality. Impaired loans accounted for 2.1% of gross loans in 2012 (2010: 3.4%), while the bank's net charge-offs returned to the lowest level of the last five years. The bank's strong reserves (133% for +30 days overdue loans) mirror the conservative policy for impaired loans. However, debtors' concentration is moderate, with the 20 largest exposures by economic group accounting for 25.1% of loans. The bank's robust capitalization (Fitch Core Capital averaged 20.5% of risk weighted assets during 2010-2012) compared positively with its main international peers. In Fitch's view, despite the bank's capital may decline slightly to around 19% of risk weighted assets in 2013, Agricola's overall loss-absorption capacity will remain sound and above the average of the local banking system and its main international peers. Agricola's diversified deposits base is favored by its ample network of points of services and market share. RATING SENSITIVITIES Following that Agricola's IDR is constrained by El Salvador's country ceiling ('BBB-'), the Negative Outlook of the bank's IDR reflects that an eventual downgrade of El Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB'/Negative Outlook) could result in a downgrade of the country ceiling, which would, in turn, lead to a downgrade of Agricola's IDRs. On the other hand, if the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB' and the Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely that Agricola's IDR would also be affirmed with a Stable Outlook, as the country ceiling should remain in its current level. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Agricola: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Support at '3'; --National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'; --National-scale rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(slv)'; --National-scale rating for local issues of senior secured debt at 'AAA(slv)'. Agricola's ratings drives Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola (IFBA)'s national ratings, for which Agricola represents 97.5% of total assets. Fitch has affirmed IFBA's national ratings as follows: --National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2012; --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', Aug. 10, 2012; --'2012 Outlook - Central America and the Dominican Republic', Dec. 13, 2012; --'Central American Banks Withstand Financial Contagion Well-Positioned for Growth', July 9, 2012; --'Bancolombia', Sept. 19, 2012; --'El Salvador', Jul. 31, 2012. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.