Fitch Affirms Banco da Amazonia's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs), Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and National Ratings of Banco da Amazonia S.A. (BdA). Fitch does not assign Viability ratings to the entity due to their development bank status. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. RATING RATIONALE BdA's IDRs and SRFs are equalized with and linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings; hence the bank is rated at its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB'. The support ratings of '2' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of support from the federal government is high, in case of need. The ratings also reflect the important and relatively stable funding source from shareholders and the important role that the bank plays in the implementation of government development policies in Brazil's northern region. Fitch believes that government support is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. The bank's ownership structure was recently changed in 2014 by the transfer of a relatively high part of BdA's ownership (35.4%) to a Government-linked fund. Since the Government directly continues owning the majority part (51%) of BdA and maintaining the bank's full control, Fitch still doesn't consider this fact material to change its opinion on BdA's support. Fitch will continue to monitor any possible changes in the support philosophy of the Brazilian government. The institution is the sole manager of the Constitutional Fund of the North (FNO); this mandate is contemplated on Law 7.827/89. In 2007 BdA's management decided to increase the bank's commercial orientation, as evidenced by the improvement in its credit policies instead of only relying on revenues derived from the management of FNO. Despite this strategy being positive, Fitch believes the fund related fees will remain relevant to BDA's revenues. BDA faces challenges in terms of human resources, systems and processes when compared to its peers and also to private sector banks. The agency recognizes BdA's top management's expertise and its strong efforts in revamping BdA's culture. Nevertheless, competition still tends to undermine BdA's performance. As other government owned institution, BdA is subjected to political influence. Caixa de Previdencia Complementar's (CAPAF, the institution that manages BdA's proprietary pension plan for its employees) final actuarial deficit is still unknown. Auditors noted that BdA's provisions already constituted can be insufficient to cover CAPAF's future actuarial requests. Fitch believes BdA may need additional capital to support CAPAF's deficit, although such contributions may be spaced out along the time. In Fitch's view, government support should be forthcoming if such contributions are meant to happen. The bulk of BdA's total regulatory capital is made up of Tier 1 capital, consequently, the bank's Fitch core capital ratio - Fitch's primary capitalization measure which does not take into account hybrid instruments - of 12.4% is higher than that of its peers (BNB and BNDES at 8.8% and 12.1%, respectively) in June 2014. However, under a stress scenario where the bank needs to make a sizable contribution to the CAPAF's actuarial deficit this ratio may face a significant drop. Banco da Amazonia mainly serves small rural producers and small companies in Brazil's northern region, the Amazon. BdA's strategy remains directly linked to government policies. The bank has a regional focus and its assets totaled BRL11.8 billion in June 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS - IDR BdA's ratings would be affected by potential changes in the sovereign ratings of Brazil and/or in the federal government's willingness to provide support including reduction of the government's ownership in BdA following changes or amendments in the law that rules BdA's developmental role in the Northern Region. RATING SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATINGS FLOORS BdA is a key player in supporting the Brazilian government to implement its strategies to foster the Northern region of Brazil. BdA is, by law, the manager of FNO, confirming the bank's importance to the government. Should this profile changes, Fitch may review BdA's Support and Support Ratings Floors. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Banco da Amazonia: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2'; --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudio Gallina Director +55 11 4504-2216 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos 700 Sao Paulo, Brazil Secondary Analyst Paulo Fugulin Director +55 11 4504-2206 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 2014); --'National Ratings Criteria' (October 2013). 