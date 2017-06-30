(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Bogota S.A.
(Bogota) and selected related entities and subsidiaries'
international and
national ratings. Fitch also affirmed Bogota's Viability Rating
(VR) and Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'bbb' and 'BBB', respectively. The
Rating Outlook was
revised to Stable from Negative.
Fitch has also revised the Outlook on the Long-term ratings of
several of
Bogota's affiliated companies to Stable from Negative. A
complete list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this release.
The Stable Outlook on Bogota's Long-Term IDRs now mirrors that
of Colombia's
Sovereign Rating Outlook. It has been revised to Stable from
Negative as part of
a peer review of major Colombian banks. The review included an
update to Fitch's
broad assessment of Bogota's capital adequacy, including recent
progress toward
rebuilding the country's Fitch Core Capital ratio to levels
closer to 10% in the
near future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING (VR), IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BOGOTA
Bogota's ratings consider its solid and consistent financial
performance, sound
asset quality and reserves, conservative credit and risk
policies, its ample and
diversified funding base and its leading franchise.
Capitalization remains the
bank's main credit weakness relative to international peers
(emerging market
commercial banks in the 'bbb' category). More importantly, its
ratings remain
constrained by Fitch's assessment on the operating environment
of the
jurisdictions in which Bogota's businesses are performed.
Bogota's operating profit to risk weighted assets ratio remained
robust at 2.8%
as if YE16 comparing favourably to international peers. The
deconsolidation of
Corficolombiana from Bogota's financial statements resulted in
extraordinary
income that positively influenced overall profitability in 2016.
The bank
registered a gain of COP2.2 trillion as a result of the
difference between the
fair value of the bank's investment in Corficolombiana at the
date when control
was lost and its book value at that date, plus reclassification
of other
comprehensive income items to income for the period.
Fitch expects moderate growth with loans increasing by 10%-12%
over the medium
term. A lower cost of funding related to an easing of monetary
policy will
support margins. Operating expenses should remain stable in
relative terms,
while the cost of credit is expected to grow above loan growth
depending on the
resolution of specific corporate exposures. Profitability should
remain stable
with ROAA expected to remain above 1.75% and ROAE inching toward
the mid-teens
by year-end 2017, in line with the bank's 1Q17 results.
Bogota's conservative credit and strong risk management policies
have resulted
in good asset quality despite a challenging economic environment
in Colombia and
Central America. PDL ratios (defined as 90+ days past due)
deteriorated in 2016
and the first quarter of 2017, with PDLs reaching 2.02% of gross
loans at
end-March. Despite this cyclical deterioration, Fitch expects
Bogota to maintain
its asset quality ratios at levels commensurate with its current
VR due to the
bank's conservative risk culture.
Bogota's FCC ratio stabilized around 10% in 2016. Measures to
strengthen the
bank's capital position and focus the bank's activities on the
financial
business, as well as increased net income, conservative growth
and improved
efficiency increased Bogota's FCC to 10.06% at YE16 from 8.84%
at YE15. In
Fitch's opinion, Bogota's sound internal capital generation and
sustained
moderate growth will support the maintenance of the bank's FCC
ratio at around
10%.
The bank enjoys a wide customer base and relatively lower
funding costs compared
to peers. Customer deposits fund Bogota's loan portfolio in its
entirety, and
the bank has ample access to domestic and international capital
markets.
Bogota is Colombia's second largest bank by assets (14.6% market
share at
December 2016) and a market share of 14.4% of deposits and 12.9%
of gross loans
It is the largest bank by assets in Central America (8.7% market
share).
Additionally, the bank's Central American operations contribute
to a diversified
revenue base, a balanced credit portfolio and critical credit
card and retail
know-how.
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (Grupo Aval)'s ratings are
driven by the
business and financial profile of its subsidiaries, particularly
its main
operating subsidiary, Bogota. Low double leverage, adequate cash
flow metrics
and a sound competitive position in multiple markets also
support Grupo Aval's
ratings.
On a consolidated basis, asset quality remains strong,
reflecting
diversification and the specific strengths within each of the
group's banks. On
an unconsolidated basis, Grupo Aval's double leverage is
moderate (1.09x at
December 2016) and is expected to remain fairly stable unless
the group embarks
on rapid asset or inorganic growth, which is a scenario not
expected by Fitch in
the short term.
GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt are
aligned with those
of Grupo Aval, as this entity guarantees the senior bonds issued
by the former.
CORPORACION FINANCIERA COLOMBIANA S.A. (CORFICOLOMBIANA)
Corficolombiana's ratings reflect the potential support it would
receive from
its main shareholder and its controlling companies, Banco de
Bogota and Grupo
Aval, respectively, should it be required.
In Fitch's opinion, Corficolombiana's long-term equity
investments and active
treasury activity make it a core part of the wider Grupo Aval
businesses.
Bogota's willingness to support the entity remains unchanged as
long as the bank
remains Corficolombiana's main shareholder.
Corficolombiana is an investment-holding company that controls
or holds
significant interests in various companies in Colombia and
abroad. In addition,
Corficolombiana has invested in agribusiness and hospitality.
The entity's
equity investment policy is focused on low risk, consistent
dividend-generating
companies.
CREDOMATIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (CIC)
Credomatic International Corporation's (CIC) IDRs reflect the
high probability
of the support it would receive from its parent, Bogota, should
it be required.
Bogota's IDR reflects its ability to support CIC. Fitch
considers the financial
support to CIC would be timely and sufficient.
CIC's IDRs mirrors its parent's ratings because is a strongly
performing
subsidiary with generally good prospects and valuable experience
in retail
financing, therefore, in Fitch's view, it would be somewhat more
likely to be
supported by its parent. Additionally, some of Bogota's debt
issuances state
that a CIC default will constitute a technical default on its
obligations. In
Fitch's opinion, these clauses provide strong incentives to
prevent CIC's
default.
FIDUCIARIA CORFICOLOMBIANA S.A.
Fiduciaria Corficolombiana's ratings reflect the potential
support it would
receive from its parent, Corficolombiana, should it be required.
In Fitch's
view, Fiduciaria Corficolombiana is an integral part of
Corficolombiana's
business model and core to its strategy.
BANCO DE OCCIDENTE (OCCIDENTE)
Occidente's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs are driven
by its
viability rating (VR) of 'bbb'. The bank's ratings considers its
solid capital
ratios, healthy profitability and asset quality metrics,
moderately concentrated
funding, as well as its low-risk and diversified business model.
Consistent capital generation and moderate dividend policies
underpin
Occidente's solid capital metrics. The declining trend of recent
years in the
bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio reverted in 2016, reaching
14.32% by
year-end as internal capital generation materially exceeded
asset growth. In
Fitch's view, Occidente's capital ratios are adequate given the
bank's strong
loan loss reserves and loan quality as well as its stable
earnings generation.
This level continues to exceed that of its domestic peers and is
in line with
international peers.
As a medium-sized bank with ample presence throughout the
country, Occidente
boasts a stable and ample deposit base. Deposits come primarily
from
institutional and public investors, resulting in higher funding
costs and
depositor concentrations compared to banks with a wider retail
deposit base.
Fitch believes that Occidente's less diversified company profile
relative to
other larger Colombian banks could be a potential limitation to
future rating
upgrades.
Occidente's conservative credit and risk management policies
underpin its good
asset quality indicators. The bank's impaired loan ratio
decreased slightly to
1.9% as of December 2016, due to less dynamic economy, as
expected by Fitch.
Despite cyclical deterioration, Occidente's ratios compare well
with those of
similarly rated peers. Sufficient loan loss reserves (1.7x its
90-day PDL
portfolio) also complement this metric.
In spite of resilient margins and the sustained generation of
non-interest
revenues, an increase in delinquency levels accompanied by the
need for
additional loan loss provisions weighed on profitability. In
Fitch's opinion,
Occidente's profitability is aligned to its corporate focus and
the limited size
of the bank. Furthermore, profitability metrics are in line with
the bank's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOGOTA
Given its size and systemic importance, Bogota is likely to
receive support from
Colombia's government, should it be required. Colombia's ability
to provide such
support is reflected in Colombia's sovereign rating ('BBB'/
Outlook Stable) and
drives Bogota's support rating floor of 'BBB-'.
GRUPO AVAL
As the focus of regulators is on protecting banks' depositors,
not their
shareholders, it is not likely that they would support a bank
holding company.
Hence Grupo Aval's SR and SRF are rated '5' and 'No Floor',
respectively.
CORFICOLOMBIANA AND CIC
Given their importance to the strategy and business of their
respective parents,
support for these entities would come from Grupo Aval and Banco
de Bogota
respectively. The parents' ability to support their subsidiaries
is reflected in
their support rating of '2' and IDRs of 'BBB'/Outlook Stable.
OCCIDENTE
The bank's Support Rating of '2' reflects its role as one of the
most important
subsidiaries of Grupo Aval, as the second largest bank of the
Group. In Fitch's
opinion, Occidente is core for Grupo Aval's strategy and
institutional support
should be forthcoming, if required. Grupo Aval has a consistent
track record of
support for its subsidiaries and its ability to support them is
illustrated by
its BBB rating.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOGOTA
Bogota's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's
VR. The notching
reflects higher expected losses in case of liquidation but no
additional
notching for non-performance, given its gone concern-only
characteristics
(plain-vanilla subordinated debt).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOGOTA
There is limited upside potential for Bogota's ratings given the
bank's
capitalization metrics and the Stable Outlook on the Sovereign.
On the other
hand, any negative rating action on the sovereign would also
lead to a similar
action on Bogota's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings.
Furthermore, Bogota's
ratings could also be negatively affected if the bank is not
able to sustain a
FCC ratio of around 10%, its impaired loan ratio deteriorates to
a level
consistently above 4%, or its financial performance weakens
(operating earnings
relative to risk-weighted assets consistently below 1.5%).
GRUPO AVAL and GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
Grupo Aval's IDR would remain at the same level as Bogota's and
would move in
tandem with any rating actions on its main operating subsidiary.
However, the
relativity between these two entities' ratings could also be
affected, in the
event of a material and sustained increase in Grupo Aval's
double-leverage
metrics (above 1.2x), but also considering the holding company's
liquidity
position and its management. Additionally a change in the
dividend flows from
the operating companies or debt levels at the holding company
that affects its
debt coverage ratios could also be detrimental to its ratings.
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt would
move in line with
Grupo Aval's IDRs.
CORFICOLOMBIANA, FIDUCIARIA CORFICOLOMBIANA AND CIC
Corficolombiana's, CIC's and Fiduciaria Corficolombiana's IDRs
and National
ratings are support-driven, and therefore these ratings would
mirror any changes
in its main shareholders' IDRs.
OCCIDENTE
Occidente's Rating Outlook is Stable reflecting Fitch's
expectation of no
substantial changes in the bank's financial profile over the
rating horizon.
Nevertheless, the bank's VR, IDRs, and National ratings could be
pressured if
its performance deteriorates (Operating Profit to Risk Weighted
Assets below
1.5%) or its capital weakens (FCC consistently below 10%),
though this is not
Fitch's base case scenario.
While there is limited upside potential given the current
relatively high rating
level of the bank, Occidente's VR and IDRs could benefit over
the medium term by
the confluence of a sovereign upgrade, with material and
sustained improvements
in its competitive position, deposit concentration, and more
diversified
funding, combined with the maintenance of its overall solid
asset quality,
capital and performance metrics over the medium term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Republic of Colombia or the
entity's parent to
provide timely support to Bogota. Bogota's and Grupo Aval's SR
and SRF would be
affected if Fitch changes its assessment of the government's
ability and/or
willingness to support the bank or the holding company.
Corficolombiana's, CIC and Occidente's SR would be affected if
Fitch changes its
assessment of the parents' willingness and/or ability to provide
support.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised Outlooks
where indicated:
Banco de Bogota
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Subordinated debt rating at 'BBB-';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB-'.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB' Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF'.
Grupo Aval Limited
--Senior unsecured guaranteed debt issued by Grupo Aval Ltd. At
'BBB'.
Banco de Occidente
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(col)'.
Corficolombiana
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(col)'.
CIC
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2'.
Fiduciaria Corficolombiana S.A.
--National Scale Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(col)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel (Bogota, Grupo Aval, Corficolombiana and
Banco de Occidente)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Veronica Chau (CIC)
Senior Director
+52-8183-99-91-69
Andres Marquez (Fiduciaria Corficolombiana)
Director
+57-1-484-6770
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez (Bogota, Grupo Aval and Corficolombiana)
Director
+57-1-484-6770
Sergio Pena (Banco de Occidente)
Director
+57-1-484-6770
Rolando Martinez (CIC)
Senior Director
+503-2516-6619
Jairo Espejo (Fiduciaria Corficolombiana)
Analyst
+503-2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
