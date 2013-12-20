Fitch Affirms Banco de Costa Rica's IDR at 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Costa Rica's (BCR) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The bank's IDRs, senior debt ratings, support rating, support rating floor, and national ratings are driven by the potential support of the Costa Rican government (rated 'BB+', Stable Outlook), as stated in the National Banking System Law. According to this law, all state-owned banks have the guarantee and full collaboration of the state. The explicit guarantee is reflected in BCR's support rating of '3' and allows BCR's long-term IDR and senior debt ratings to be equalized with the sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Stable Outlook reflects that Fitch does not anticipate changes in the bank's ratings in the medium term. However, the bank's IDRs and senior debt rating are sensitive to changes in the Costa Rica sovereign rating and to changes in the bank's VR. An upgrade in the bank's IDRs would reflect positive sovereign rating actions for Costa Rica. A sustainable improvement in BCR's stand-alone risk profile could also lead to an upgrade in the bank's VR and thus in its IDRs - yet this is an unlikely scenario. In turn, a downgrade in the bank's IDR would reflect a negative rating action on both Costa Rica's sovereign rating and the bank's standalone financial profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The bank's VR balances the bank's strong franchise and adequate capital position with its modest profitability and adequate asset quality. Customers' perception of the sovereign guarantee, combined with BCR's extensive branch network and ample deposit base, place the bank as one of the strongest competitors in the Costa Rican banking system. BCR's capital generation remains sufficient to sustain asset growth and to maintain adequate capital ratios. In Fitch's opinion, the bank's capital ratios are likely to remain in line with similarly rated international peers, despite the recent regulatory changes regarding risk weighted asset calculations. As a corporate-oriented state-owned bank, BCR maintains a modest net interest margin (NIM), comparatively lower than those of its international peers. The bank's lower margins were pressured further in 2013 by the decreasing trend in the reference interest rate and by the loan growth restriction imposed by the central bank. Fitch's performance outlook for BCR in 2014 contemplates higher loan growth across as well as adjustments in the funding costs that will allow for a wider NIM. As a result profitability will improve but it is likely to remain modest and below international peer's. In Fitch's opinion, BCR's loan portfolio is well diversified with a moderate exposure to exchange rate risk. The bank's past due loans-to-total loans ratio remains below the 'bb+' VR rating category median, although with a negative trend since 2012, and reserve coverage is low compared to the 'bb+' rating category median and unlikely to increase under the current regulatory guidelines. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Given BCR's current financial profile, the potential for an upgrade of the bank's VR in the medium term is limited. In turn, material deterioration in efficiency or asset quality that places the bank's capital ratios below its peers' median might trigger a downgrade in BCR's VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES -NATIONAL RATINGS An upgrade in BCR's national ratings would reflect a strengthening of the sovereign creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Costa Rica. In turn, though not in Fitch's baseline scenarios, a downgrade in BCR's national rating would reflect a weakening of its financial profile combined with a negative rating action on the sovereign actions for Costa Rica, and an upgrade in the national rating may also come from a strengthening of the bank financial profile. Fitch has affirmed BCR's ratings as follows: International ratings --Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'BB+'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support Rating at '3'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. National ratings: --Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)'; --Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)'; --Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Director Senior +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analysts Marcela Galicia Director +503-25166612 Tertiary Analyst Rene Medrano Senior Director +503-2516-6610 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Senior Director +52 (81) 8399-9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 15 Aug. 2012; National Rating Criteria, dated Oct. 30, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.