Fitch Affirms Banco de Credito e Inversiones's IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Chilean Banco de Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) Viability Rating (VR) and foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'a-' and 'A-', respectively. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS BCI's VR and IDRs reflect its strong domestic franchise, improved capital base and balance sheet management, more diversified funding sources, and its stable performance through the cycle. The rating affirmation is also based on Fitch's opinion that the recently announced acquisition of City National Bank (CNB) is strategically positive for BCI and that it will not deteriorate the bank's overall financial strength. For more information refer to 'Fitch Affirms Chile's BCI's IDR at 'A-' on Announced Acquisition of City National Bank' available at www.fitchratings.com. The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval in Chile, the United States and Spain and is expected to take place during the last quarter of 2013 or the first one of 2014. At March 31, 2013, BCI's operating profit to total assets declined to 1.48% (from 1.97% one year before) mainly due to a lower yield from its inflation-indexed assets and lower results from financial transactions. Although lower than BCI's average, Fitch considers this level as adequate and expects the bank's profitability to moderately improve throughout 2013 as inflation levels are expected to rise somewhat. BCI's capital base has significantly improved since 2008 when the bank changed its dividend policy and decided to retain 70% of the bank's profits. This has benefited BCI's capital, and its Fitch core capital ratio has improved to 9.18% at May 31, 2013. Although BCI's Fitch core capital ratio still lags those of its international peers rated in the 'A-' category (median of 10.75% for banks with the same VR at Dec. 31, 2012), Fitch considers BCI's capital levels to be adequate to its current ratings level and expects that its sound and stable profitability will allow it to maintain them that way. RATING SENSITIVITIES BCI's foreign and local currency long-term IDRs have a Stable Outlook. Downward pressure could result from a deterioration of its capital adequacy ratios, with a FCC ratio falling and remaining below 8.5%, either from a smaller than planned capital increase or from lower than expected profitability. BCI's ratings could also be under pressure if its operating return on assets falls and remains below 1.5% in the medium term, or if any unexpected risk related to the acquisition of CNB deteriorates BCI's profitability or capital base. Upside potential currently appears limited but could stem from continued growth coupled with a material improvement of its capital base, with greater levels of core capital, while maintaining its sound overall performance, low risk profile and ample liquidity. Fitch has affirmed BCI's ratings as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1'; --VR at 'a-' --Support rating at '2'; --Support rating floor at 'BBB+'; --Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A-'; --Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)'; --Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)'; --National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)'; --National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds totaling MXN3.25 billion at 'AAA(mex)'; --National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at 'AA-(cl)'; --National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Latin America Financial Institutions Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Committee Chairperson Rene Medrano Senior Director +503-2516-6610 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.