KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect the modest
regional franchise
of Desio, Fitch's view that its profitability is vulnerable to
the interest rate
and economic cycles as well as its stable, albeit undiversified,
funding. The
ratings also reflect the bank's weak asset quality after the
acquisition of
Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPSpoleto) in 2014, and Fitch's view
that the high
level of unreserved impaired loans puts pressure on the bank's
capitalisation.
Fitch believes that the bank's fairly undiversified business
model will remain
vulnerable to the economic and interest rate cycles. Desio has
been unable to
generate satisfactory returns, which remain below global
industry averages.
Operating performance in 2016 and in 1Q17 suffered from low
interest rates and
intense competition in the areas Desio operates in, which puts
pressure on net
interest income. The drop in loan impairment charges since 2015
has allowed the
bank to partially offset declining revenue and one-off costs for
staff
redundancy incentives.
Regulatory capital ratios are comfortably above minimum
requirements, but in our
view capitalisation is not fully commensurate with risk as
unreserved impaired
loans at end-1Q17 were equal to almost 94% of Fitch Core Capital
(FCC), which is
high by international standards. Gross impaired loans were above
14% of total
loans at end-1Q17, which is high by international standards but
in line with
other domestic banks'. The extension of Desio' prudent
underwriting standards to
BPSpoleto resulted in a stabilisation of impaired loans as new
inflows have
slowed down over the past two years. Fitch expects that the bank
should start to
benefit from its efforts to address its non-performing loans
(NPLs) more
actively than in the past through a combination of sales and
strengthened
workout processes.
Desio's funding relies primarily on customer funding as deposits
and bonds
placed through the branch network account for 85% of total
financial
liabilities. Since the bank does not access wholesale funding,
its funding
structure is fairly undiversified. Liquidity is sound, with
liquidity coverage
and net stable funding ratios well above 100%. Contingent access
to ECB
facilities underpins the bank's funding and liquidity. ECB
funding rose to 15%
of total assets in March 2017, following Desio's participation
in the last TLTRO
2 auction.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes nonviable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a
framework for resolving
banks that require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to changes in
asset quality. The
ratings could benefit from a material decline in impaired loans,
in absolute
terms and in relation to capital, as a result of the bank
successfully
implementing its NPL management strategy and the strengthening
of its
profitability.
Conversely, a further increase in net impaired loans relative to
FCC beyond 100%
or signs that the bank's efforts to reduce impaired loans are
not successful
would put pressure on ratings. Weaker profitability and signs
that the bank's
franchise is suffering, which could be the result of the intense
competition in
Desio's home market, would also put ratings under pressure.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
bank. In Fitch's
view this is highly unlikely, although not impossible.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
