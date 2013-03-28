Fitch Affirms Banco Estado's IDRs; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chile-based Banco del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of Banco Estado's ratings follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Banco Estado's IDRs are driven by the extremely high probability of support from its owner, the State of Chile. Banco Estado represents an instrument of the State of Chile for developing counter-cycle credit policies, plays a strategic social role for the government and has a systemic importance. The bank is not a company by shares and is connected to the Chilean Government through the Ministry of Finance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs are aligned with Chile's Sovereign Foreign Currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable) and Local Currency IDR ('AA-'; Outlook Stable), and also underpin its high Support rating of '1' and Support rating floor of 'A+'. Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong liquidity given a high proportion of liquid assets (33.70% of its total assets vs. 18.98% of the system as of end 2012), and sound structural funding based on a wide, solid customer base. The bank's market position places it as one of the strongest competitors in the Chilean banking system. During 2012, the bank showed good overall financial performance in spite of the high level of competition in the banking business. The bank's VR is limited by moderate capitalization, and lower credit quality in its mortgage loan portfolio (although with a strong guarantee and additional provisions position) compared to local and international private peers (emerging market commercial banks with VR in the 'bbb' category). Banco Estado's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds are rated at the same level as the bank's IDR, considering the absence of credit enhancement or subordination feature. In Fitch's opinion, Banco Estado's National ratings reflect the lowest expectation of default risk compared to all other local issuers or obligations, explained by the extremely high probability of government support. Fitch rates the National subordinated debt of Banco Estado two notches below its National long-term issuer rating. Fitch used the bank's long-term National rating as anchor rating to notch down the subordinated debt, based on the likelihood that sovereign support will remain sufficiently strong in the case of Banco Estado to continue to factor support into its subordinated bonds with gone-concern loss-absorption feature. The two-notch difference considered the loss severity due to the debt's subordinated nature (after default), and the non-performing risk due to the triggers established by local regulations (regulatory capital-to-risk weighted assets below 5%; equity-to-total assets below 2%; and central bank credit assistance shut-down). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and National rating is Stable. Changes in the bank's IDRs, Support rating and Support rating floor are correlated to sovereign rating actions for Chile. Bancos Estado's VR could be upgraded if the Fitch Core Capital ratio strengthens to above 9%, along with a past-due loans-to-gross loans ratio below 3% and operating profit ratio above 1.5%. In turn, though not Fitch's base case scenario, an unexpected, material deterioration in asset quality that reduces its equity loss absorption capacity might trigger a downgrade in the bank's VR. Credit Profile: In Fitch's opinion, Banco Estado's steady loan growth strategy combined with its stable funding cost structure and enhanced efficiency ratios, offset higher additional loan loss provisions and have led to better profitability ratios, well above state-owned banks rated by Fitch in countries in the 'A' category. However, these ratios still compare unfavorably to local and international private banks peers and Fitch does not believe this trend would show material change in the middle term due to the bank's penetration strategy. Fitch believes Banco Estado's profitability will remain at around its average of past years, in line with the expected trend of the Chilean banking system. Banco Estado has been able to consistently improve its past-due loans to gross loans ratio (4.14% as of end 2012 from 5.42% in 2009) and coverage reserves (103.2% as of Dec. 2012 from 70.8% in 2009), balancing the gap with local peers and reducing it compared to its international peers. Fitch highlights the bank's mortgage loans' credit quality (collaterally sound, composed of real mortgage and state guarantees) which drives Banco Estado's NPL ratio level and trend (9.58% as of end 2012 from 11.34% in 2009). Fitch believes that Banco Estado's equity ratios will remain moderate but complemented by the extremely high propensity and ability of the State of Chile to strengthen the bank's position if needed. Fitch Core Capital Ratio was 7.2% as of Dec. 2012, below the local market average (8.63%) and international peers (14.88%). Regulatory capital ratio represented 11.4% of risk-weighted assets, bolstered by subordinated bonds, which accounted for 46.1% of Tier 1 regulatory capital. Fitch does not acknowledge equity content from the bank's subordinated debt, due to their non-deferrable and gone-concern features. Banco Estado was incorporated in 1953 and is the only state-owned bank of the Chilean financial system. Banco Estado is the third largest bank measured by loans (13.8%), and the first by deposits (18.4%) at end 2012, thanks to its extensive branch and non-traditional network (branches: 345; ATMs: 2,367; non-banking correspondents agents: 10,289). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Banco Estado: --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'F1'; --Viability rating at 'bbb'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured foreign currency bonds at 'A+' (USD500 million senior notes due 2017, USD500 million senior notes due 2020 and USD500 million senior notes due 2022); --Senior unsecured foreign currency bond program at 'A+' (USD1,500 million senior notes program); --Long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(cl)'; --Short-term national scale rating at 'N1+(cl)'; --Senior unsecured bonds rating at 'AAA(cl)'; --Senior unsecured bond program rating at 'AAA(cl)'; --Subordinated bonds rating at 'AA(cl)'; --Subordinated bond program rating at 'AA(cl)'. 