Fitch Affirms Banco Nacional de Costa Rica's IDR at 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Nacional de Costa Rica's (BNCR) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+', Outlook Stable. The bank's Viability Ratings (VR) and National Ratings were also affirmed. A complete list of BNCR's ratings is included at the end of this press release KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS BNCR's IDR and National Ratings are aligned with Costa Rica's Sovereign Ratings (long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDR rated 'BB+', Stable Outlook by Fitch), considering the explicit sovereign guarantees for all state-owned banks stated in Costa Rica's Banking Law (Ley Organica del Sistema Bancario Nacional). The Outlook is Stable as Fitch does not anticipate substantial changes in BNCR's risk profile over the next two years. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS As the bank's main shareholder is the Costa Rican government, changes in the IDRs and National Ratings are contingent on sovereign rating actions. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR BNCR's VR balances its strong local franchise, ample funding and adequate capital ratios with its weak loan portfolio quality and modest performance, relative to similarly Fitch rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with a VR between 'bb-'and 'bb+'). BNCR is the largest bank in the country and holds a dominant market position in several business lines. The bank also benefits from wide geographic coverage and a diversified deposits base. BNCR's profitability ratios are below its international peers' median, pressured by slower economic activity and lower interest rates. The bank's ability to adjust to these economic conditions is limited by its rigid operating expenses and above-average credit costs. Fitch expects profitability metrics to improve over 2013, driven by adjustments in the bank's funding costs and stronger credit growth. However, year-end results remain sensitive to credit costs because increased loan loss and foreclosed assets provisions could offset the favorable impact of the tax provision reversal registered during the first six months. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Upgrades in the bank's VR are unlikely over the next two years. A downgrade in BNCR's VR could be triggered by a material deterioration of the bank's asset quality metrics that includes a significant deterioration in the bank's loan portfolio quality (Past due loans-to-total loans ratio above the international peers' median) or an unforeseen increase in loan loss and other provision expenses that reduces the bank's capacity to sustain growth while maintaining its current capital ratios. Fitch has affirmed the following rating: International ratings --Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support Rating at '3'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. National ratings: --Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)'; --Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)'; --Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'. Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Director Senior +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analysts Marcela Galicia Director +503-25166616 Tertiary Analyst Rene Medrano Senior Director +503-2516-6610 Committee Chairperson Rita Gocalves Senior Director +5521 4503 2621 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Ratings Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.