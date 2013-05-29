Fitch Affirms BancWest Corporation's L-T IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BancWest Corporation's (BWE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned a Viability Rating to BWE of 'a-'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of the subsidiary banks, Bank of the West (BOW) and First Hawaiian Bank (FHB). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Today's rating action on BWE was taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) review. As part of this review, the IDRs of BNP Paribas (BNPP), BWE's ultimate parent, were affirmed at 'A+/F1+' (see the press release 'Fitch Affirms BNP Paribas' IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable' dated May 16, available at www.fitchratings.com). Key Ratings Drivers - IDRs and VRs The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiary banks are linked to that of their 100% owner, BNPP. Fitch believes that BWE is a strategically important subsidiary to BNPP as described in the rating Criteria ('Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'). Fitch has assigned a VR to BancWest which is equalized to the ratings of its subsidiary companies, consistent with Fitch's methodology for rating holding companies. Although double leverage appears slightly on the high side, Fitch is less concerned as holding company debt is virtually all intra-group. BancWest has improved its capital levels reflecting the removal of the foreign-parent holding company capital exemption. With the elimination of the regulatory exemption in 2015, BNPP injected $2.2 billion in common equity into BWE in 2012 and the cash proceeds were used to repay debt owed to the parent and other affiliates. Following BNP's capital actions, BWE's Fitch Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets improved to 10.20% at Dec. 31, 2012 from 5.72% at Dec. 31, 2011. The VRs of BWE and the subsidiary banks reflect Fitch's expectation of continued asset quality improvement, maintenance of solid capital levels and access to good core deposit funding. These strengths are balanced against Fitch's expectation of lower core profitability in the near term as net interest margins continue to pressure earnings. Fitch regards asset quality to be consistent with the current ratings, particularly given the noticeable improvement. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), including restructured loans, declined by nearly 100bps year over year (OREO) and stand at 2.16% of gross loss loans and other real estate owned. Improving asset quality metrics are driven by the BOW subsidiary, which reduced nonperforming loans by $466 million since first quarter 2012 (1Q'12). Conversely, nonaccrual loans and OREO increased $9.8 million at First Hawaiian bank year over year, although from a low base. Despite a slight uptick in NPAs at First Hawaiian, Fitch expects the overall level of NPAs to continue to decline in the near term. BWE's profitability has improved over recent quarters. Return on average assets grew to 0.84% in 1Q'13 compared to 0.80% in 2012 and 0.67% in 2011. Earnings growth is primarily attributable to lower provision costs. In addition, during 1Q'13, BOW realized a $6.4 million gain on sale of nonperforming assets. Fitch expects core earnings to face headwinds in the near term as margin compression is expected to pressure earnings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiaries are linked to that of BNPP. Should the IDR of BNPP change, the IDRs of BWE could also be affected. Since BNPP's IDR is at its Support Rating Floor, it will not likely be downgraded unless the ability or propensity of support of the French sovereign diminishes. Although not viewed as likely in the near term, if BWE becomes less strategically important to BNPP, its IDR could be downgraded. Fitch believes that the VRs have limited upside in the near term. However, continued strengthening of capital at the holding company, consistent credit improvement, and sustained earnings commensurate with higher rated peers could positively affect the VR in the medium term. Conversely, negative pressure on the VR could occur should current positive credit trends materially reverse and credit losses escalate and/or core earnings deteriorate from current levels. BWE had $78.9 billion in total assets at March 31, 2013 with over 700 offices in the western United States, principally in California and Hawaii. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BWE's Support Rating of '1' reflects the high probability of support from its parent, BNPP. Since this support is based on institutional support, as opposed to sovereign support, there is no Support Floor Rating assigned. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BWE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in a number of factors including but not limited to strategic importance of the financial institution to BNPP; degree of integration with a parent; guarantees and commitments provided by the parent; percentage ownership or control; jurisdiction; track record of support; cost of support; the nature of the owner; and the importance of the FI to the owning institution. Fitch has assigned the following rating to BancWest Corporation: --Viability Rating 'a-'. The following ratings have been affirmed: BancWest Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support Rating at '1'. Bank of the West --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Support rating at '1'; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'. First Hawaiian Bank --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Support rating a '1'; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Ed Thompson Senior Director +1-212-908-0364 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jaymin Berg Director +1-212-908-0368 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 