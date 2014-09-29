Fitch Affirms Bank BRI Syariah at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Bank BRI Syariah's (BRIS) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook and assigned it a National Short Term Rating of F1+(idn). BRIS is the third-largest sharia-compliant bank in Indonesia by total assets. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS BRIS's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' reflects Fitch's belief that BRIS's parent, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI; AAA(idn)/Stable), would be highly likely to provide extraordinary support, if needed. Fitch views BRIS as the core subsidiary that BRI is using to expand its sharia banking business in Indonesia. BRIS is rated one notch down from its parent to take into account BRIS's limited significance in term of its contribution to the parent's overall franchise. The disposal of BRIS, although highly unlikely, would not fundamentally alter BRI's overall franchise. Fitch believes BRI will provide capital support to BRIS, in time of need, as evidenced by capital injections in 2013. In Fitch view, as BRIS's loan book expands, it would require periodic capital injections from BRI to maintain sound core capitalisation. BRIS's profitability and asset quality weakened amid a more challenging economic environment in 1H14. The bank posted higher loan impairment charges, due mainly to an increase in impaired loans in the commercial segment, in 1H14 and 2013 compared with 2012. Fitch expects BRIS's asset quality and profitability to continue to be under pressure in 2014 and 2015 due to potential higher credit cost and funding cost. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any significant dilution in ownership by or perceived weakening of support from BRI would put pressure on BRIS's National Ratings. There is no rating upside as BRIS's rating is driven by the rating on BRI, which is at the top end of the scale. Fitch expects BRIS to continue to be BRI's only core subsidiary to expand its sharia banking business in Indonesia. 