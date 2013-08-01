RPT-Fitch Affirms Bank Danamon; Removes Rating Watch Positive

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk’s (Danamon) ratings and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

The ratings have been affirmed at Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ‘BB+', National Long-Term ‘AA+(idn)', Short-Term IDR ‘B’, Support ‘3’ and at Viability Rating ‘bb+'. The Outlook is Stable Outlook.

The removal from RWP after DBS Group Holdings (DBSGH) has withdrawn its proposed acquisition of Temasek Holdings’ (Temasek) 67.4% stake in Bank Danamon.

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation reflects Bank Danamon’s high capitalisation, moderate earnings, and modest level of non-performing loans amid slower domestic economic growth and high inflation.

In April 2012, Fitch placed Bank Danamon on RWP to reflect the positive impact on the bank’s risk profile from the proposed takeover by DBSGH, which has a stronger credit standing.

Established in 1956 and listed in 1989, Danamon was nationalised by the Indonesian government in 1999, following the Asian financial crisis, and was sold to Asia Financial (Indonesia) in 2003. Asia Financial (Indonesia) owns 67.4% of Danamon, and is in turn fully owned by Fullerton Financial Holdings, a financial holding company of Temasek Holdings.