Fitch Affirms Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego at 'A-'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and 'A', respectively, with a Positive Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of BGK's ratings reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that BGK would be supported by the Republic of Poland in light of the bank's policy role and its full state ownership. The ratings also reflect the state's commitment to ensure at all times adequate liquidity and capital ratios at BGK. The Positive Outlook on BGK's Long-term IDRs reflects that on the Polish sovereign. BGK's primary task is to support (central and local) government economic programmes and regional development projects. The bank also plays an important role in providing banking services to the Polish Ministry of Finance. The share of strictly commercial activities not related to BGK's policy role is low and will continue to shrink. RATING SENSITIVITIES BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes in the Polish sovereign ratings and are likely to be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded. Fitch believes that the state's strong propensity to support BGK is unlikely to be revised in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-' with Positive Outlook Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A' with Positive Outlook Support Rating: affirmed at '1' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' with Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)' Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term foreign currency: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term local currency: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term National Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' Senior unsecured bonds Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured bonds National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'A-'