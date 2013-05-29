Fitch Affirms Bank Mayapada at 'A-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk's (Mayapada) National Long-Term rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Rating Action Rationale The affirmation of the National Long-Term ratings reflects Mayapada's standalone financial profile with adequate capitalisation and profitability, improved asset quality, and its relatively small franchise compared to other large banks in Indonesia. Key Rating Drivers- National Rating The ratings take into account the bank's adequate capital position and profitability, concentrated loan book, and its small size in the Indonesian banking system (0.4% of system assets). Fitch core capital and Tier-1 ratio (capital adequacy ratio or CAR) decreased to 12.8% and 10.5%, respectively, at end-Mar13 (2012: 13%, 10.7% and 2011: 16.1% and 14%) mainly due to rapid loan expansion of about 39% in 2012. Pre-provision profit over total assets improved to 2% in Q113 and 1.4% in 2012 (2011:1.1%) due to lower operating expenses. This, combined with an one-off recovery of an impaired loan, resulted in higher return on assets of 3.1% in Q113 (2012: 1.7%, 2011:1.5%). Fitch expects further improvement in Mayapada's profitability to be limited by intensifying competition in the near to medium term. Fitch expects the bank's CAR to rise to about 16% at end-2013 through a rights issue of IDR 300bn and a subordinated bond issue of IDR 700bn in June 2013. The agency believes the bank will need continuous capital injections to support its business growth in the medium term or risk notable dilution of its capitalisation. Fitch notes that Mayapada has been able to improve its asset quality with non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to 1.7% of total loans at end-Mar13 (2012: 3%), after some non-performing loans in the corporate segment were repaid. The bank's loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable at 83% at end-Mar13 (2012: 81%) despite the increase in loan growth. High-cost time deposits accounted for about 81% of total deposits compared to the 54% average for its larger competitors. However, the bank's deposits are well diversified - with the top 20 depositors making up about 10% of total deposits at end-March 2013. Liquidity is satisfactory with liquid assets (cash, government bonds and central bank deposits) remaining stable at 20% of total assets at end-March13 with no bonds outstanding. Rating Sensitivities- National Rating Downward rating pressure may arise from excessive loan growth (higher than the industry average of about 25% in 2012), which may lead to a deterioration in loan quality and/or weakened core capitalisation. Prospects for a rating upgrade are limited, in light of Mayapada's small franchise, highly concentrated loan exposure and the potential negative consequences on asset quality and capitalisation of its rapid loan growth. Contact: Primary Analyst Stefanus Yuniardhi Thio Associate Director +62 21 2902 6407 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Secondary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2902 6406 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and "National Ratings - Methodology Update", dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 