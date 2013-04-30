RPT-Fitch Affirms Bank Ochrony Srodowiska at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Ochrony Srodowiska’s (BOS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’ with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view of the high probability of support from the Polish sovereign (‘A-'/Positive) in case of need. This view reflects the state’s indirect majority shareholding in the bank, BOS’s important role in financing the country’s environment protection projects and potential reputational damage for the state should the bank default.

At the same time, the IDRs also take into consideration BOS’s limited systemic importance, the absence of any direct state participation in the bank’s capital, and its rather narrow policy role. These factors result in a two-notch differential between the sovereign’s foreign currency Long-term IDRs and BOS.

The Polish state controls BOS through the state-owned National Fund for Environment Protection and Water Management (the Fund), which held a 57% stake in the bank at end-Q113. The reduction of the majority shareholding (from 79%), following the SPO in Q212, had no impact on Fitch’s view on support potentially available from the Fund. The Fund considers BOS a strategic investment, and Fitch understands that the Fund cannot reduce its shareholding in the bank without the approval of the Ministry for the Environment. Fitch has been informed by the Ministry that there are no plans to dispose of the majority stake in the bank in the mid-term.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BOS’s IDRs could come under downward pressure if the Fund’s shareholding falls below 50%, which Fitch currently views as unlikely; or if timely support is not made available to the bank if required. A downgrade of the Polish sovereign rating could lead to a similar action on BOS’s ratings, although this is unlikely at the moment given the Positive Outlook on the sovereign.

A sovereign upgrade would be unlikely to result in positive rating action on the bank, as the notching differential between sovereign and BOS is likely to increase at higher rating levels.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - VR

The affirmation of BOS’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bb’ reflects its diversified funding, strengthened capital base and reasonable liquidity. However, the bank’s weak and volatile profitability, coupled with deteriorating asset quality, a moderate share of retail savings and limited franchise constitute significant drags on the bank’s VR. A further material increase in non-performing loans (NPLs), coupled with high loan impairment charges and hence pressure on capitalisation, would be likely to result in a downgrade of BOS’s VR.

BOS’s capitalisation should be viewed in the context of low coverage of impaired loans by specific reserves, increased NPLs and limited internal capital generation. The SPO in Q212 moderately strengthened BOS’s capitalisation by PLN218.5m (or 21% of end-Q112 Fitch core capital). At end-2012, the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio stood at 12.5%, but unreserved NPLs were equal to 45% of FCC.

BOS’s profitability is likely to remain weak in 2013 due to loan book stagnation and the weaker operating environment. The bank expects a decrease in its average funding costs due to issuance of short-term bonds (started in June 2012, about PLN0.5bn outstanding at end-2012) and a roll-over of its long-term bonds at much lower spreads in Q113. A gradual shift towards higher-yield retail products (mostly cash loans) is unlikely to materially improve BOS’s margins due to modest lending volumes, but may negatively impact the bank’s credit risk profile. Trading gains generated by the brokerage house subsidiary increase the bank’s exposure to market risk and increase the volatility of the bank’s results. Brokerage business contributed 12% of BOS’s consolidated revenues in 2012 (2011: 18%), but the contribution to the consolidated pre-impairment profit was negative in 2012 due to significant operating expenses.

The bank’s asset quality will stay under pressure in 2013 from the economic slowdown and seasoning of the residential mortgage book, and to a lesser extent from growing unsecured consumer loans. At end-2012, the impaired loans ratio had increased to 7.7%, mostly fuelled by several defaults in the construction and real estate sector. However, the ratio of loans overdue by 90 days was considerably smaller at 4.2%. The reserve coverage of impaired loans by specific reserves was a low at 30% (or 50% for 90-day-overdue loans).

BOS’s liquidity buffer expanded in 2012 as a result of proceeds from the share issue, weak lending activity and growth in customer deposits (4% yoy). The pool of unencumbered highly liquid assets covered 21% of total liabilities at end-2012 (2011: 11%).

BOS is a small universal bank in Poland (1.2% market share by assets) with a strong environmental focus. Environmental loans represented 20% (or PLN2.2bn) of the bank’s total gross loans at end-February 2013. The bank has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1997.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F3’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘bb’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘2’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘BBB’

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at ‘BBB’