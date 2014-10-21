Fitch Affirms Bank of China (Hong Kong) and China Citic Bank International

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd's (BOCHK) and China Citic Bank International Ltd's (CNCBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'BBB' respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Both banks' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their standalone strength as denoted by their respective Viability Ratings (VR). The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that both banks will maintain enough financial flexibility to mitigate their steadily increasing China concentration risks. Their IDRs are also underpinned by the expectation of support from their respective parents, Bank of China (BOC; A/Stable) and China Citic Bank (CNCB; BBB/Stable), from which both banks generate significant new business opportunities. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BOCHK's IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs and VR take into account its solid market position in Hong Kong and strong financial profile, which are counterbalanced by rising concentration risk. As part of a Chinese banking group, BOCHK has strong access to finance cross-border activity in China, although this also increases BOCHK's business concentration in China. BOCHK's gross mainland China exposure stood at 49% of its total assets at end-1H14, which was above the total system's 33%. Fitch expects China-related lending to remain BOCHK's dominant growth driver. The ratings also reflect the bank's measured growth, which indicates reasonable risk management. The domestic loan portfolio is concentrated on property-related lending (1H14: 16% of assets, compared with 10% for the total system). Fitch expects BOCHK's impaired loan ratio to increase from 0.29% at end-1H14, in part driven by possible further deterioration in the asset quality of its mainland subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (China) amid slower growth in the Chinese economy. Its listed intermediate parent BOCHK (Holdings) Limited lowered its dividend payout ratio to 48% in 1H14 and 2013 from 63% in 2012, and Fitch expects BOCHK to lower its dividend payout ratio in line with this move. This will support its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio, which remained the highest among rated banks in Hong Kong at 18.2% at end-1H14. However, a large portion of BOCHK's FCC is made up of property revaluation reserves (22% of FCC at end-1H14), which may be susceptible to a decline in property prices. BOCHK has a strong retail franchise of 262 branches and a healthy domestic deposit base, with retail deposits accounting for about 50% of total deposits at end-1H14. The bank maintains a comfortable loan-to-deposit ratio of 70% at end-1H14 and invests excess liquidity with large Chinese banks, other international banks and governments. About 90% of the bank's bond holdings are rated at 'A-' or above. BOCHK's senior debt is rated in line with its IDR as they represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. BOCHK's VR could come under pressure if the higher business concentration in China and unexpectedly fast growth are not mitigated by enhanced loss absorption buffers or other evidence of strengthened risk management. Downward pressure on the VR could also result from further integration with BOC, which has a weaker VR of 'bb'. BOC's IDRs underpin BOCHK's as Fitch continues to view BOCHK as a core subsidiary for which parental support is extremely likely. Therefore, a downgrade in BOCHK's VR would not affect its IDRs unless BOC's IDRs or its propensity to support BOCHK were to weaken. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CNCBI's IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs and VR reflect its adequate financial profile, with management and liquidity considered rating strengths. However, CNCBI's high business concentration in China due to its close ties with CNCB makes it susceptible to credit and non-credit risks in China, including any dislocation of Chinese banking system, and weak collateral enforceability and corporate governance. These risks are reflected in Fitch's view of CNCBI's risk appetite, asset quality and company profile, and they ultimately constrain the ratings. CNCBI's gross mainland China exposure was 69% of assets at end-1H14. Its credit growth is faster than its peers, driven by syndicated loans amid strong collaboration with CNCB. Syndicated loans increased 31% during 1H14 to account for 16% of loans at end-1H14. The bank's China loans are usually extended to large enterprises in top-tier cities, borrowers which Fitch considers generally less risky. Fitch expects loan impairment charges to increase as the loans season (1H14: 1bp). The top 20 loan borrowers accounted for 137% of FCC at end-1H14, down from 146% at end-2013, while loan-to-value-ratio of the property portfolio remained low at 37%. CNCBI maintains liquid assets (cash, government securities and interbank assets with tenors of and below three months) of HKD62bn, or 26% of its total assets, as a buffer against potential refinancing risk. The bank is primarily funded by deposits, with the top 10 depositors representing only 14% of total non-bank deposits at end-1H14. Its loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 79% at end-1H14 from 82% at end-2013 due to rapid deposit growth that was driven by yuan inflows. The bank's good position in Hong Kong's offshore yuan foreign-exchange transaction market supported deposit growth, which would have been more challenging if it relied purely on its medium-sized Hong Kong retail network. CNCBI's higher profitability in 1H14 was driven in part by higher income from placing yuan deposits with Chinese banks onshore; such income is subject to market conditions and may not be recurring. CNCBI's capitalisation improved following the issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital securities in April 2014. CNCBI's risk-weighted assets increased to around 70% of total assets at end-1H14, compared with 45% at BOCHK. The bank's FCC ratio of 11.3% is broadly in line with peers'. The bank's senior debt is rated in line with its IDR as they represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. CNCBI's VR could come under pressure if its credit growth and risk concentrations were no longer commensurate with its capitalisation or if there was evidence of higher risk taking. Downward pressure on the VR could also result from further integration with CNCB, which has a weaker VR of 'b+'. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in light of CNCBI's business model, which results in high business concentration in China. Fitch now considers CNCBI a core subsidiary of CNCB, compared with a strategically important subsidiary previously, which results in both entities' IDRs being equalised. A downgrade in CNCBI's VR would only trigger a downgrade in its IDR if CNCB's IDRs or its propensity to support CNCBI were also to weaken. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BOCHK's SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '1' reflects an extremely high probability of support from BOC, and ultimately from the Chinese government, which owns BOC, if required. The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of BOC to provide timely support to the bank. The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-' reflects Fitch's view that the Hong Kong authorities are extremely likely to provide it with support in case of need, given its systemic importance, including in currency note issuance and yuan clearing. However, Fitch expects Hong Kong to make progress in implementing the legislative and practical changes to enable effective resolution frameworks, and therefore expects to revise BOCHK's SRF to 'No Floor' in 2H15 to reflect Fitch's opinion that support from the Hong Kong sovereign cannot be relied upon. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CNCBI's SUPPORT RATING The bank's SR of '2' reflects a high probability of support from CNCB, and ultimately the Chinese government, which owns CNCB. Fitch considers CNCBI a core subsidiary of CNCB, given CNCBI's strengthened importance in supporting CNCB's cross-border business expansion and its key role within the group. The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of CNCB to provide timely support to the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BOCHK's SUBORDINATED DEBT BOCHK's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below its IDR to reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. The debt rating is sensitive to the same factors that might affect BOCHK's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CNCBI's SUBORDINATED DEBT CNCBI's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. Fitch also rates CNCBI's subordinated debt with non-viability clauses and partial write-down features at the same level as the Lower Tier 2 instruments. These debt ratings are sensitive to a change in the bank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' China Citic Bank International Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'BBB' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Ivan Lin, CFA Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 