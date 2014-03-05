Fitch Affirms Bank of Cyprus & Hellenic Bank's IDRs at 'RD'; Upgrades VRs After Recapitalisation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd (BoC) and Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited's (HB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD'. Fitch has also upgraded the banks' Viability Ratings (VR) to 'cc' and 'ccc', respectively, from 'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The upgrades of the VRs follow Fitch's review of the two banks' standalone creditworthiness after the completion of their recapitalisation and public details of BoC's restructuring plan, which were key milestones in restoring the banks' solvency. Their IDRs continue to reflect the strong capital controls in place, including, among others, restrictions on the free movement of capital within Cyprus. In accordance with Fitch's criteria, the fact that these banks face legal restrictions on servicing their obligations does not preclude us from reassessing their VRs following their recapitalisation. However, the VRs continue to reflect Fitch's view that failure risk is high in light of the challenges the banks and the country face, notably continued asset quality and capital pressures as well as restoring fragile consumer confidence. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT While capital controls were intended to be temporary, restoring confidence in the Cypriot banking system is taking longer than initially anticipated by Fitch. We note that restrictions have been eased since they were first introduced on 27 March 2013, but still prevail for Cypriot banks, limiting cash withdrawals, cashing of cheques and opening of new bank accounts. While these measures have been taken to stabilise the deposit outflow from Cypriot banks, deposits subject to capital controls constitute a material part of the two banks' obligations, at 49% for BoC and 86% for HB of their respective balance-sheets as of end-3Q13, and Fitch views this as commensurate with an 'RD' rating. According to Fitch's rating definitions, 'RD' ratings indicate an issuer that in our view has experienced an uncured payment default of a bond, loan or other material obligation but has not entered into liquidation or ceased operating, as is the case for BoC and HB. BOC's Long- and Short-term senior notes programmes have been affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn at 'C'/'RR6' and 'C', respectively, as these ratings are no longer considered by Fitch as relevant. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The upgrades of VRs reflect the banks' recapitalisations, which resulted in Fitch eligible capital (FEC) ratios of 9.7% for BoC and pro-forma of around 16% for HB at end-3Q13. However, the highly speculative VRs of the two banks continue to reflect high asset quality and profitability risks, which if not contained could renew capital concerns, as well as banks' sensitivity to potentially further deposit outflows. Fitch views BoC's VR as more at risk than HB's due to its thinner loss-absorption capacity and greater funding vulnerabilities, as evidenced by a deposit franchise that was heavily impaired by the depositors' bail-ins and high central bank funding dependence. BoC also faces the challenge of integrating the acquired operations of Cyprus Popular Bank Public Company Ltd (CPB), whilst it completes a restructuring under the terms agreed with the authorities. All these factors support the one-notch difference between the two banks' VRs. In July 2013, BoC raised EUR4.6bn of capital, largely by the conversion of 47.5% of uninsured deposits (exceeding EUR100,000) into equity. Following the recapitalisation, BoC agreed with the authorities to undergo a restructuring that entails the reorganisation of the group, reduction of capacities and asset optimisation. In October 2013, HB raised EUR358m of capital (above the EUR294m shortfall identified by PIMCO in its adverse stress scenario), by issuing new shares and converting junior debt instruments into contingent convertibles (CoCos) with, in Fitch's view, strong conversion triggers (ie, regulatory core Tier 1 ratio below 9%). HB has not received state aid or enforced losses onto senior creditors. While fragile, Fitch considers HB has a larger capital buffer than BoC to cope with potentially higher credit losses under Fitch's assumed recessionary period. We expect the Cypriot economy to contract by 7.1% in 2013, 5.1% in 2014 and 1.5% in 2015. In Fitch's view, to protect its viability BoC is therefore more likely to have to seek ways to improve capital levels to absorb continued credit losses. Fitch regards additional rapid loan quality deterioration as one of the main risks for Cypriot banks. Non-performing loans (NPLs) escalated further during 2013 and alongside loan contraction, led to high NPL ratios (53% for BoC at end-2013 and 44% for HB at end-3Q13 under the Central Bank of Cyprus' new definition). Their reserve coverage ratios are low at below 40%, also considering their reliance on collateral values, which are at risk of further corrections. The gradual lifting of capital controls since March 2013 led to steady deposit outflows, particularly at BoC. Fitch views HB in a better position than BoC to face any funding and liquidity pressures that may arise if deposits continue to decline once controls are further eased and/or depositors' confidence concerns remain. This is reflected in HB's net loans/deposits ratio of 68% at end-3Q13 compared to 145% at BoC as of end-2013. Central bank funding underpins BoC's funding and liquidity, notably after the partial acquisition of CPB, and is needed to cover large retail funding imbalances. The recapitalisation allowed BoC to exit resolution and to be reinstated as an eligible counterparty by the ECB, which should help reduce funding costs as access to the Emergency Liquidity Assistance is substituted by lower-cost ECB funding. In 9M13, the two banks were loss-making due to high impairments from the sales of Greek operations and a rapid deterioration of Cypriot loan books. Fitch believes that a return to profits is increasingly challenging in the foreseeable future given Cyprus's recession and will require the successful completion of restructuring plans and/or cost-cutting measures. RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT The two banks' IDRs are sensitive to the relaxation of capital controls, in particular regarding the free flow of capital within the country. According to details provided in the second IMF review, the Cypriot and international authorities agreed on a roadmap for the relaxation of capital controls, which envisages four phases linking relaxation steps to defined milestones on the restructuring of the banking sector. Each of these steps will take into account depositors' confidence and banks' liquidity position. Fitch will reassess the banks' IDRs upon the completion of phase three, which involves the free flow of capital within the country, namely by lifting restrictions on cash withdrawals, cashing of cheques, and opening of new bank accounts. The accomplishment of this phase is based on further progress in BoC's restructuring and the completion of the merger of the credit cooperative sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES -VRs Fitch views little upside potential for the two banks' VRs in the foreseeable future as they remain highly vulnerable to Cypriot economic developments and investor/depositor confidence issues. Their overall financial strength is sensitive to Cyprus's recessionary environment, especially if this is more protracted and deeper than currently assumed. It will also depend on their ability to return to profits and absorb further loan losses without jeopardising capital, a material reduction in central bank funding at BoC and on restoring depositors' confidence. Fitch views BoC, and to a lesser extent HB, at risk of a VR downgrade. This would mainly come from a deterioration of the capital base as asset quality pressures continue, and/or if funding and liquidity deteriorates further, for example, because of the lifting of capital controls. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SRs AND SRFs BoC's and HB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflects Fitch's belief that while the two banks are of systemic importance in Cyprus with national deposit market shares of 28% and 11%, respectively; support for them cannot be relied upon in light of the scarce resources at the authorities' disposal, the large IMF/EU bail-out package as well as the imposition of losses on senior creditors in the case of BoC. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs Fitch views little upside potential, if any, for Cypriot banks' SRs and SRFs given the limited ability of the Cypriot authorities to provide support, the recent implementation of its resolution mechanism, but also more generally considering the intent to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. In September 2013, Fitch commented on its approach to incorporating support in ratings of banks worldwide in light of evolving support dynamics (see "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths" available at www.fitchratings.com) The rating actions are as follows: Bank of Cyprus Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD' VR: upgraded to 'cc' from 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '5' SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior notes programme: affirmed at 'C/RR6'; withdrawn Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn Hellenic Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD' VR: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '5' SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contacts: Primary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. 