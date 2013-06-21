Fitch Affirms Bank of Moscow at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Moscow's (BOM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support from the bank's majority owner, state-controlled JSC VTB Bank (VTB, BBB/Negative). Fitch views BOM as a core subsidiary of VTB, and believes the parent would have a very high propensity to support BOM in light of: (i) VTB's 95.5% ownership; (ii) BOM's very high level of management and operational integration with VTB; (iii) the fact that BOM provides services to important group clients in VTB's domestic market; (iv) the high reputational risk for VTB in case of a default by BOM, and the latter's status as a major subsidiary in accordance with VTB's bond documentation, implying potential triggering of a cross-default for VTB in case of a default by BOM; and (v) the recent track record of support, including the large RUB250bn spent by VTB on BOM's acquisition and subsequent recapitalisation in H211. The almost interest-free RUB295bn deposit placed by the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) with BOM for 10 years as part of the support package for the bank also creates an incentive for both VTB and the Russian authorities to ensure BOM continues to be supported, in case of need. In Fitch's view BOM may ultimately be merged with VTB. However, this is only likely to take place in the longer term, as premature consolidation could trigger the repayment of the DIA deposit, resulting in reversal of the large fair value gains recognised on this funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Outlook on the Long-Term IDR and National Ratings reflect that on VTB's ratings. Any changes in the parent bank's IDRs or National Rating would likely also be reflected in BOM's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS- VIABILITY RATING BOM's VR reflects the bank's solid capital and liquidity positions following the bank's rescue in 2011. However, the VR also takes into account the still high level of non-performing loans on the balance sheet, the bank's moderate performance and the limited track record following the bail out. BOM's VR is closely tied to VTB's VR (bb-) in light of the quite high fungibility of capital and liquidity. At end-2012, BOM reported 16% Tier 1 and 19.6% total Basel capital ratios. However, these ratios are subject to capital management by VTB, which in 2012 upstreamed RUB5bn of dividends (likely to be replaced by subordinated loans in H213-Q114) and also transferred RUB170bn of loans to BOM's balance sheet. In addition, the quality of capital is somewhat undermined by the fact that 68% of BOM's equity at end-2012 comprised the fair value gain net of amortisation on the DIA funding, the benefits from which will only be gradually realised over the term of the deposit. Non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue), comprised a high 25% of gross loans under IFRS at end-2012, but these were fully covered by impairment reserves. In addition, Fitch understands that recoveries on these exposures are still possible, as roughly half of the NPLs are covered by collateral. The performing part of the loan book is of reasonable quality. Fitch's review of the largest 20 exposures (50% of the performing book) suggests they are of low or moderate credit risk. The bank had ample liquidity at end-Q113, with highly-liquid assets (cash and equivalents, unpledged bonds eligible for repo financing with the CBR and net interbank placements maturing within 30 days) covering 51% of customer deposits. Wholesale debt to third parties (excluding VTB group and government agencies) comprised a moderate 13% of total liabilities and their refinancing schedule was comfortable. However, the loan to deposit ratio (net of government bonds booked in the IFRS loan book) was a high 182%, reflecting utilisation of the DIA deposit to fund lending operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING BOM's VR is likely to remain closely tied to that of VTB. In light of the quite high dependence of BOM's capital and liquidity positions on group management, the VR is unlikely to be upgraded above that of VTB. The VR could be downgraded if there was a marked weakening of capitalisation (including as a result of group capital management exercises) or asset quality. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT The affirmation of BOM's subordinated debt at 'BBB-' reflects Fitch's approach to rating 'old style' subordinated debt instruments in Russia (see 'Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old Sub Debt, Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues' dated 19 April 2013). RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt rating is likely to remain one notch below BOM's Long-term IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Negative Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB', 'BBB(EXP),'AAA(rus)', AAA(EXP)(rus) Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' Primary Analyst Dmitry Abramov Director +7 495 956 24 09 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 70 96 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 66 57 