RPT-Fitch Affirms Bank of Taiwan at 'AAA(twn)'; Withdraws Ratings
#Financials
May 22, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Affirms Bank of Taiwan at 'AAA(twn)'; Withdraws Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Taiwan (BOT) National Long-and Short-term ratings at ‘AAA(twn)’ and ‘F1+(twn)’ respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Its Support Rating has been affirmed at ‘1’. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage.

Key Rating Drivers - National and Support Ratings

BOT’s rating is solely driven by an extremely high probability of sovereign support, reflecting the bank’s full state ownership, its systemic importance and significant policy role.

BOT is the largest bank by assets in Taiwan, accounting for about 11% of system assets at end-2012.

