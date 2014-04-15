Fitch Affirms Bankia at 'BBB-'; Upgrades VR to 'bb-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Bankia, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', with a Negative Outlook, and its Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The agency has also upgraded Bankia's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'b'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of Bankia's VR mainly reflects significant progress achieved under its 2012-2015 restructuring plan, particularly in downsizing and asset de-risking. These factors have helped to improve the bank's capital position, which nevertheless is considered modest and at risk from fairly high unreserved problem assets. Further, the bank's funding and liquidity profile has improved but still shows imbalances. The VR also considers weak banking earnings and asset quality. Fitch has simultaneously taken rating actions on Bankia's parent bank holding company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), including an upgrade of its VR to 'bb-' from 'b-'. The VRs of Bankia and BFA are now aligned. Fitch believes a differential between the VRs of the two banks is no longer justified given the similarity in risk profiles and much reduced double leverage at BFA. KEY RATING DRIVERS - BANKIA'S AND BFA'S IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Bankia's and BFA's Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by their Support Rating Floors (SRFs). Bankia's SRF of 'BBB-' reflects Fitch's expectation that there remains a high probability of support from the Spanish state (BBB/Stable) if required. This is because of Bankia's national systemic importance, with an 8.6% deposit market share. BFA's SRF is lower than Bankia's, indicating a moderate probability of support, and reflecting its role as a bank holding company, rather than a deposit-taking bank. The Negative Outlook on the two banks' Long-term IDRs reflects Fitch's view that there is a clear intention to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU. This is demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives, including the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support' published on March 26, 2014 for more details). A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would also put pressure on Bankia's and BFA's SRs and SRFs (and hence IDRs). RATING SENSITIVITIES - BANKIA'S AND BFA'S IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR As the Long-term IDRs of Bankia and BFA are at their SRFs, the sensitivities of their IDRs and senior debt ratings are predominantly the same as those for their SRFs. The Negative Outlook indicates that a downward revision of the SRFs of the two banks would likely cause downgrades of their Long-term IDRs and long-term senior debt ratings to the level of their respective VRs. Currently, this would mean a three-notch downgrade to 'BB-' unless mitigating factors arise. Mitigating factors, for example, might include an upgrade of the VRs of the respective banks to the level of their current SRFs or an increase in levels of junior debt, potentially providing large buffers. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR Bankia's VR reflects significant progress achieved in its restructuring plan. This was required under state-aid rules. Achievements have been undertaken by an experienced management team. The bank's capital position as well as funding and liquidity have all improved. In 2013, Bankia significantly reduced its branch network and staff, making progress towards completing targets well ahead of schedule. Of the identified EUR90bn of non-core assets to be disposed of, Bankia-BFA aims to reduce this by EUR50bn, of which 76% have been achieved to date (including about EUR23bn of net asset transfers to Spain's bad bank (SAREB). Bankia's Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio of 9.2% at end-2013 benefited from a recapitalisation completed in May 2013, significant asset de-risking and some internal capital generation. However, Fitch still considers capital to be on the low side, considering its unreserved impaired assets of around 130% of FCC. Bankia expects to boost capital through continued asset disposals and improved earnings. Fitch believes this is feasible. Bankia's funding and liquidity profile benefited from strong balance sheet deleveraging. However, at 126%, the net loan/deposit ratio would benefit from further reductions. Bankia's reliance on wholesale funding is still high, in particular usage of ECB funds which remains well above peers despite recent reductions. The bank is employing ECB funding largely to protect margins and overall profitability with carry trades. Unencumbered liquid assets are adequate in relation to debt maturities. Positively, Bankia issued senior debt in the wholesale markets in January 2014. Bankia's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 14.6% (16.3%, including foreclosures) is high, signaling weak credit quality across retail and in particular SME back book loans. This is also a reflection of conservative classification criteria. Positively, Bankia started to show a declining trend in NPL stock in 2013 but the ability to sustain this trend remains to be seen. Concentrations in both the loan and bond portfolios remain high. Fitch expects Bankia's banking earnings to remain weak in 2014 due to low interest rates, muted volumes and additional impairments (albeit lower than in 2013). This is despite a gradual lowering of funding costs. Positively, further costs savings, albeit of a lower magnitude than in 2013, are expected in 2014 as franchise rationalisation starts to make its full impact. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Upward VR rating potential may arise if Bankia is able to significantly reduce the level of its problem assets, improve core banking profitability and continue the asset de-risking process. This should support capital. Further balancing of its funding structure would also be rating-positive. While currently less likely, a VR downgrade would arise from a further sharp deterioration in asset quality and/or profitability, renewed capital pressures and/or failure to realise divestments plans. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - BFA'S VR BFA is wholly owned by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Resolution. It holds a 61% stake in Bankia. BFA is supervised by the Bank of Spain on a group basis despite the fact that it does not directly carry out banking operations and that its Board of Directors requested for its banking license to be revoked. BFA's VR is linked to that of its main subsidiary, Bankia, as Fitch believes there is a close correlation between their risk profiles. BFA's VR has been equalised with that of Bankia following a significant reduction in its double leverage ratio. BFA's VR is therefore largely sensitive to changes in Bankia's VR and to changes in its ownership of Bankia and in double leverage. The rating actions are as follows: Bankia, S.A.: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' VR: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '2' SRF affirmed at 'BBB-' Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F3' Market-linked senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'BBB-emr' Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA): Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' VR upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB' State-guaranteed debt affirmed at 'BBB' Contacts: Primary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
7th Floor
08008 Barcelona

Secondary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416

Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 207 530 1464

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 