Fitch Affirms Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's IDR at 'A-'; Upgrades VR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's (BIL) Long-term IDR and Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. Fitch has also upgraded BIL's (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BIL's Long and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are driven by an extremely high probability of support from the state of Luxembourg (AAA/Stable) if required, This view derives from BIL being a systemically important domestic bank in Luxembourg and the local authorities' track record of providing support to such institutions if needed. In addition, the Luxembourg state holds a 10% stake in the bank. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1', the higher of the two mapping options which link the Short and Long-term IDRs. This reflects Fitch's belief that potential support from the Luxembourg state would be forthcoming. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BIL's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a decrease in Luxembourg's ability (reflected in its rating) and/or willingness to support BIL, if needed. There is a clear political intention within the EU to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This will result in Fitch factoring less support into banks' IDRs in the medium term. BIL's SRF and, therefore, its Long-term and Short-term IDRs are highly sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the likelihood of authorities in Europe to provide full support to creditors in their banks. Given that BIL's VR is at 'bbb+', any downgrade of the SRF (hence IDRs) would be limited to one notch. KEY RATING DRIVERS -VR The upgrade of BIL's VR recognises the strengthened capital ratios achieved since the acquisition by Precision Capital (a Luxembourg-based company investing private Qatari funds) of 90% of BIL's capital from Dexia. The deal closed in October 2012 and Fitch understands that the new ownership's strategy will be to retain an overall moderate risk profile. BIL has regained most of the market share it lost when it was part of the Dexia group given the stress experienced by its parent company. Inflows of customer deposits have strengthened the bank's already healthy funding profile. This reflects BIL's good retail and private banking franchise, which provide ample liquidity to the bank. BIL has streamlined its operations and now focuses on its core franchises. Its objective is to focus on activities generating recurring earnings. The upgrade of the VR incorporates expected improvement in its operating returns. This should help maintain its solid capital and support business growth. BIL's VR reflects a good retail funding base, high liquidity ratios, solid capital ratios and the expected improvement in operating profitability that should result from its restructuring and refocused strategy. The rating also reflects the bank's geographic concentration in a small and mature, albeit strong, economy. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Any significant reduction in the bank's capital ratios and/or liquidity position would be detrimental for its VR. The bank's inability to generate higher operating returns or an increased risk appetite would also lead to negative pressure on its VR. This is not currently Fitch's base case. Fitch currently sees limited upside potential for the VR because at its current level, it already incorporates an expected improvement in profitability and assumes that other key credit metrics will remain fairly stable at their current levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS- SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES BIL's subordinated (Tier 2) debt securities are rated one notch below its VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared to average recoveries. This rating has thus been upgraded due to the upgrade of BIL's VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The 'CCC' rating of the XS0132253468 subordinated securities reflects their non-performance under the agency's criteria and Fitch's view that the instruments are expected to return to performing status with only moderate economic losses for investors being sustained once coupon payment resumes. The rating is therefore sensitive to any weakening of BIL's earnings outlook that might give rise to the risk of a longer period of non-performance of the securities. The securities have contractually been partially written down (by around 15%) following the large loss reported in 2011 and this has caused the suspension of (non-cumulative) coupon payment. The capital of the securities will be fully restored provided the bank reports enough net profit (and after allocation to reserves) which was not the case in 2012. Hence, coupons will continue to be waived in 2012 but should resume in 2013, in Fitch's opinion. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1' Market linked notes affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' XS0132253468 subordinated securities affirmed at 'CCC' Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 