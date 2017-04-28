Fitch Affirms Bantrab's IDRs at 'B+; Rating Watch Negative Removed

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de los Trabajadores' (Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the long-term National scale ratings of Bantrab and Financiera de los Trabajadores (Fintrab) at 'BBB(gtm)'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Bantrab's IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and National ratings have all been affirmed as the entity has stabilized its correspondent banking relationships and moved to improve its corporate governance and a series of events that led to the arrest of various former executives and members of the Board of Directors by the Guatemalan authorities on charges of fraud, illicit associations and embezzlement to the detriment of the bank's shareholders in 2016. The ratings have been removed from Negative Watch and assigned a Stable Outlook as Fitch believes that Bantrab's sole correspondent bank relationship is sufficient to fulfil its obligations. Additionally, its funding and liquidity profile have recovered. Bantrab indicates that the next coupon payment, scheduled for May 15, 2017, has been transferred to fulfil its payment obligation as scheduled. In line with the rating actions on Bantrab, Fitch has affirmed Bantrab Senior Trust's (BST) IDR at 'B+'/RR4. Fitch believes the bank has the operational capacity to make future debt payments but will continue to monitor the evolution of Bantrab's relationship with more correspondent banks. Fitch affirmed Fintrab's National scale ratings since they are driven by support from Bantrab. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR and NATIONAL RATINGS - Bantrab The bank is characterized by its stable funding structure, evolving corporate governance standards, high risk appetite, mainly reflected on its focus on segments of middle and low income customers, particularly in the Guatemalan public sector. The bank registers good loan quality indicators given the debt collection via automatic payroll deductions, and its capital position compares favourably with the industry average and its main competitors. Bantrab's profitability is good. This is based on a high net interest margin, acceptable operational efficiency and moderate loan loss provisions. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - Bantrab Bantrab's SR and SRF of '5' and 'NF', respectively, indicate that, although possible, external support cannot be relied upon given the currently low state ownership and limited systemic importance. IDR - Bantrab Senior Trust BST's seven-year U.S.-dollar loan participation notes' rating is in line with Bantrab's VR, reflecting that the senior unsecured obligations rank equally with the bank's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Bantrab's 'RR4' Recovery Rating reflects Fitch's expectations of an average recovery in the event of a default. National Scale Ratings - Fintrab Fintrab's National ratings are underpinned by institutional support it would likely receive from its shareholder, Bantrab. Fitch's opinion of the support is based on the high integration of the subsidiary with the parent and the significant reputational risk that a default would pose to Bantrab. As a result, Fintrab's National scale ratings are aligned with Bantrab's credit profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, RECOVERY RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR AND SRF Fitch believes that the likelihood of a positive rating action is limited in the medium term. However, an upgrade could take place in the long term if Bantrab diversifies its funding sources, mainly by ensuring relationships with more correspondent banks, while maintaining its current profitability, asset quality and capitalization levels. On the other hand, while not Fitch's base case scenario, a substantial and sustained deterioration of the bank's credit portfolio quality that would affect operating profitability and lead to a material weakening in its capital position could trigger a downgrade. IDR - BST Changes in the notes' rating are contingent upon rating actions for Bantrab. National Ratings - Fintrab The National ratings of Fintrab subsidiaries would mirror changes in the National scale ratings of their parent. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Banco de los Trabajadores: --Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+', Rating Outlook Stable assigned and Rating Watch Negative removed; --Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Rating Watch Negative removed; --Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Rating Outlook Stable assigned and Rating Watch Negative removed; --Local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B', Rating Watch Negative removed; --National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(gtm)', Rating Outlook Stable assigned and Rating Watch Negative removed; --National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F3(gtm)', Rating Watch removed; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+', Rating Watch Negative removed; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'. Financiera de los Trabajadores, S.A. --Long-term national rating affirmed at 'BBB(gtm)', Rating Outlook Stable assigned and Rating Watch Negative removed; --Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F3(gtm)', Rating Watch Negative removed. Bantrab Senior Trust --Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes affirmed at 'B+/RR4',Rating Watch Negative removed Contact: Primary Analyst: Banco de los Trabajadores and Bantrab Senior Trust Secondary Analyst: Financiera de los Trabajadores Ricardo Aguilar ) Associate Director + 52 81 8399 9124 Av. Prol. Alfonso Reyes #2612, Piso 8 Edificio Connexity, Col. Del Paseo Residencial, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon 64920 Primary Analyst: Financiera de los Trabajadores Secondary Analyst: Banco de los Trabajadores and Bantrab Senior Trust Alvaro Castro Associate Director + 503 2516 6615 Committee Chairperson Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001