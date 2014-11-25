Fitch Affirms Barclays Bank at 'A'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the holding company Barclays plc's ratings, and all debt ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable. The 12 banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14. Capitalisation has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity remains sound. This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable exposure to conduct and regulatory risks. Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while growth in the US and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help the GTUBs with a significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market volatility, most recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how expectations of rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets. Our expectation is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow improved prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes. Sharp and unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in increased market volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks' earnings, although we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined. Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses on trading positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a change of our outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For eurozone-focused banks, a prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings and could result in a changed outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Barclays Bank's IDRs and VR are based on the bank's diversified operations with strong franchises in domestic retail and corporate banking and in international cards through Barclaycard. Barclays Bank's strategy includes a scaling back of its capital markets activities, but the bank will maintain a sizeable investment bank division, which we consider more volatile. The IDRs and VR also reflect the group's capital position, which continued to improve in 9M14 and remains within its peer group range, albeit at the lower end. Barclays' fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1) increased to 10.2% at end-3Q14 (end-2013: 9.1%) and we view its trajectory towards its target of above 11% by 2016 as reasonable, given planned deleveraging. Barclays' leverage ratio also improved in 2014 and a reduction of non-core assets should allow the bank to reach its target of above 4% by 2016. Barclays Bank's profitability remains weak, but its IDRs and VR are based on Fitch's expectation that the bank will strengthen performance in line with its updated business plan announced in May 2014, which includes material cost reduction. The plan also resulted in the creation of a non-core division that includes certain investment banking activities and the group's retail and corporate banking activities in continental Europe. Investment banking will remain a material part of the bank's activities and franchise although we expect a more balanced profile once the non-core activities have run down. Conduct and litigation risk continues to affect Barclays Bank and its GTUB peers, and we expect material further conduct costs. The bank's IDRs and VR reflect our view that the bank should be able to absorb sizeable fines and sanctions which, however, are difficult to predict. Among the outstanding investigations by various authorities are matters relating to foreign exchange rate-setting, which are likely to result in material fines. The bank added GBP500m to litigation provisions regarding this matter in 3Q14. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays Bank will continue to execute its strategy and will concentrate on improving its performance and capitalisation without a material increase in risk appetite or material damage to its franchise. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT As Barclays Bank's IDRs and VRs are based on our expectation that the bank will successfully reduce its investment banking operations and cut operating costs, these ratings are primarily sensitive to the bank's progress in meeting its performance targets or reducing its capital markets activities businesses as planned. Risk exposure in the investment bank has declined but remains a source of earnings volatility. Even after the completion of the planned reduction, the investment bank will remain large given a targeted allocation of 30% of group RWA to the division Upside potential for the VR is therefore limited in the medium term. During the transition of its business model, which will include exiting several trading activities, the ratings will be sensitive to material damage to Barclays Banks' investment banking franchise from a reduced client base. The ratings are also sensitive to the bank's ability to reach its target CET1 and leverage ratios. Conduct costs above our base case expectations could also affect internal capital generation and capital buffers. The group will be required to establish an intermediate holding company in the US and to create a ring-fenced bank in the UK. Both entities will be subject to capital requirements, and we expect the group to capitalise its subsidiaries sufficiently. The creation of separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal entities within the group could result in ratings differentiation between the legal entities over time. This will depend on the details of the regulatory requirements for each legal entity, including any impediments to capital and funding flows within the group, and on details of the businesses allocated to them, which have not yet been fully decided. Barclays Bank's VR and IDRs incorporate Fitch's expectation that the bank will implement the planned cost reduction, which will help it to improve performance. Fitch expects that costs related to the restructuring and conduct costs will continue to affect performance in 2015, but the bank's profitability should gradually improve as efficiency gains are realised and non-core disposals progress. The VR would come under pressure if the bank is unable to improve profitability, which could be caused by failing to improve cost flexibility. Barclays Bank's VR is underpinned by Fitch's view that the bank operates with sound risk controls, which have enabled it to limit credit and market risk-related losses in recent years. Tighter oversight over conduct risks should help the bank to manage these risks more effectively. Increased risk appetite, which Fitch does not expect given the bank's efforts to reduce RWA and leverage, would put pressure on its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are based on Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability that the UK (AA+/Stable) would support Barclays Bank, if required, until the mechanism for resolving large global systemically important banks (G-SIB) becomes operational. This expectation reflects the UK's extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its strong financial flexibility. Specific to Barclays Bank, our view of support likelihood is mainly based on its systemic importance in the UK, given its size, significant deposit market shares and its franchise as a core provider of credit and other key financial services to the UK economy. However, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of a G-SIB can be achieved without excessive disruption to financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will incur losses ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise. In the UK, primary legislation for resolution has been put in place with the Banking Reform Act. The key structural reforms within the banking system will be implemented through secondary legislation. The Banking Reform Act has introduced the requirement to establish ring-fenced banking subsidiaries (to be implemented by 2019) and statutory bail-ins. The UK regulator will by 31 December 2014 publish final rules that will implement the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in the UK. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to the UK's resolution framework becoming fully operational. Once the resolution tools and mechanisms are put in place, they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade Barclays Bank's Support Rating to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' during the first half of 2015. A revision of the SRF would have no effect on Barclays Bank's IDRs as these are driven by its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital, including the contingent capital notes, issued by Barclays Bank and Barclays plc are notched down from the respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in Barclays Bank's or Barclays plc's VRs. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This might reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY Barclays plc's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Barclays Bank and reflect its role as the bank holding company and the absence of double leverage at the holding company level. The equalisation of the holding company's IDRs and VR with the bank's is supported by limited debt issuance at Barclays plc, which had previously not issued material debt. However, debt issuance is increasing. Barclays plc started issuing hybrid AT1 instruments in 2013, followed by Tier 2 and senior debt in 2014. Barclays plc's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the UK authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on, primarily because of the holding company's low systemic importance. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below Barclays Bank's ratings if double leverage at Barclays plc increases above 120% or if the role of the holding company changes. Together with the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, over time further expected debt issuance by Barclays plc could change the relative position of creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected in different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR, IDR and debt ratings. As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven solely by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Barclays Bank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Barclays Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: Long-term affirmed at 'A'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1' Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Government guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+' Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission: affirmed at 'BB+' Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-' Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-' Barclays plc (Barclays's holding company parent) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-' Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Barclays US CCP Funding LLC US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alan Milne Associate Director +44 20 3530 1491 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 