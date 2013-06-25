Fitch Affirms BASF SE at 'A+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BASF SE's (BASF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Fitch has also affirmed BASF's senior unsecured rating and the senior unsecured rating on Ciba Speciality Chemicals outstanding bonds due 2018 at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Strong Credit Profile The ratings are supported by BASF's product and geographical diversification, its leading market positions, longstanding customer relationships, integrated operating model (Verbund), sound liquidity and capital structure, and demonstrated access to the capital markets. BASF's portfolio mix is also differentiated from those of its large diversified chemical peers by its ownership of high-margin oil and gas operations. M&A and Asset Swaps BASF is undertaking a series of asset swaps in its oil & gas business Wintershall with Gazprom and Statoil. These transactions will lead to BASF expanding its presence in oil & gas fields in Russia and the North Sea, and exiting the gas trading and storage business. As part of its deal with Statoil, BASF will pay financial compensation of USD1.35bn. Fitch believes that this portfolio refocusing will ultimately be credit enhancing, albeit not reflected by the group's metrics until the ramp up of these assets to full production volumes. O&G Deals Offset Higher Leverage Fitch has rebased its rating case to reflect the lower revenue and cash flow generation reported as a result of the implementation of IFRS 10 and 11 (rating neutral), as well as the exit from the natural gas trading business. Combined with the payment to Statoil and the high investment levels assumed in 2013, these changes translate into a temporary increase in net FFO leverage to 2.0x in 2013 from 1.4x under the previous base rating case. In Fitch's view, BASF's higher exposure to O&G exploration and production mitigate these trends. Oil & Gas and Agro Underpin Topline The 4.8% increase in sales in Q113 yoy reflects growth rates of 17% and 20% in the agricultural solutions and oil & gas segments, respectively. Oil & gas volumes were up 19% yoy, offsetting a 5% drop in oil prices. In agricultural solutions, volumes were up 13% yoy on strong demand across most regions and revenues were further boosted by the consolidation of Becker Underwood (+4%). This offset low single digit decreases in volumes or prices in other divisions, in line with the trends observed in 2012. Demand Lagging in Chemical Divisions Fitch assumes no recovery in sales in the chemicals divisions in 2013. The base case also generally assumes stable margins yoy in line with the trends observed in Q113. Performance in the chemical divisions has been mixed. Higher sales volumes in monomers and intermediates have offset planned and unplanned maintenance shutdown resulting in higher earnings in the chemicals segment. Demand and volumes remained weak in the paper, dispersions & pigments, construction chemicals and catalysts sub-segments. Strong Liquidity Liquidity is supported by two committed unused credit lines of EUR3.0bn each maturing in 2014 and 2018. At end-2012, BASF also had cash balances of EUR1.8bn against short-term borrowings of EUR4.2bn, including EUR1.29bn of commercial paper. Since the beginning of 2013, the group has issued around EUR2.1bn of bonds and floating rate notes with maturities ranging from 2018 to 2043. Fitch expects FCF to remain positive over the rating horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Shareholder-friendly policies or large debt-funded acquisitions that could weaken the group's financial structure and result in a sustained increase in net FFO leverage above 2.0x would be negative for the ratings. Positive: Fitch regards 'A+' as a ceiling for ratings in the chemicals sector due to its inherent cyclicality. 