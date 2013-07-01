RPT-Fitch affirms Bayerische Landesbank's mortgage pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 1 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank’s (BLB,‘A+'/Stable/F1+) outstanding mortgage Pfandbrife at ‘AAA’ with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows the conclusion of Fitch’s periodic review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme’s assets and liabilities.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on BLB’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+', the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate Risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 27% based on a contractual commitment. This level of OC supports a ‘AA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.

The ‘AAA’ breakeven OC for the programme of 25%, which is unchanged from the previous review, is sufficient to avoid a default of the Pfandbriefe in a ‘AA’ rating scenario and achieve outstanding recoveries, justifying two notches uplift to ‘AAA’.

The main driver of Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven OC is the credit loss on the commercial real estate assets. Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss in a ‘AAA’ scenario of 17.5% compared to 16.5% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 59% and 70.3% respectively. The increase in Fitch’s loss expectation is mainly driven by the decreased portfolio proportions of residential loans and loans to small and medium enterprises compared with 2012’s analysis and the increased exposure to special-purpose company borrowers.

In addition, the programme has a notable initial open variable interest rate position, as around 45.7% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 25% of the Pfandbriefe. Most assets (81.1%) and Pfandbriefe (83.1%) are euro-denominated. However, the currency mismatches arising from the remaining GBP, USD and CHF positions on the asset and liability side have decreased compared with 2012’s analysis. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives and have been taken into account in modeling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

RATING SENSITVITIES

In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three or more notches to ‘BBB+’ or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by three or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven level of 25%.

As of 31st March 2013 BLB’s outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR7.7bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR12.8bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 64.8%. The cover pool comprises 89% mortgage assets. Of those, 91% were classified as commercial real estate loans and 9% as residential mortgage loans. The remaining 11% of the cover pool consist of highly rated substitute assets.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets including estimated losses relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch’s analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.