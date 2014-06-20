Fitch Affirms Bayerische Landesbank's Mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank's (BLB; A+/Negative/F1+) outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' following a periodic review of the programme. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on BLB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'; the IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk); and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 27%, based on a contractual commitment. This level of OC supports a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The Outlook on the Pfandbriefe is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on BLB's IDR, reflecting Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under the proposed EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which has recently been approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. Fitch expects the unchanged IDR uplift of '2' to offset potential negative rating actions on BLB's IDR related to the weakening of state support. Although Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC remains unchanged at 25%, the pool`s credit risk has slightly worsened. This impact is offset by lower open FX positions from a year ago. The credit loss in the pool is 18.3%, up from 17.5% previously, driven by higher defaults (62.1% up from 59% previously) due to increased concentration in the SME portfolio. The decrease in FX risk predominantly results from around GBP600m of loans having matured over the last 12 months. This has had the effect of leaving the GBP assets nearly matched with GBP liabilities. The programme is also exposed to CHF, USD and SEK. A further risk driver is the notable initial open variable interest rate position, which did not change significantly. Around 50% of the assets are floating-rate compared with only 33% of the Pfandbriefe. No derivatives have been registered to mitigate these market risks. As of 31 March 2014 the cover pool consisted of 15,194 loans, 8% of which Fitch classified by balance as residential mortgage assets and the remaining as commercial assets. Around 40% are office properties followed by retail (25%) and multi-family (15%). Of the assets 68% are secured by properties in Germany, followed by the UK (8%), France (7%), USA (5%) and others. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 reflects Fitch's assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk as well as the cover pool specific alternative management, which are both deemed as moderate risk and the weakest link in the constituents of the D-Cap. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating of BLB's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 1; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 25%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bonds cannot be assumed to remain the same. 