RPT-Fitch affirms Bayerische Landesbank's public sector pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; outlook stable

June 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank’s (BLB,A+/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at ‘AAA’; Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the programme and the application of the agency’s new criteria for the analysis of public sector cover pools.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on BLB’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 15% based on a contractual commitment. This level of OC supports a ‘AAA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.

The ‘AAA’ break-even OC of 13.5% supports a ‘AA’ rating on the covered bonds on a PD basis. In addition it is sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries from the cover pool should the covered bonds default, supporting a two-notch uplift to ‘AAA’.

The main driver of the break-even OC is the need to sell assets from the cover pool, potentially in a stressed market environment and for depressed prices driven by the maturity and currency mismatches between the programme’s assets and liabilities, which are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. Compared with last year’s analysis, the maturity mismatches increased further driving the need to sell assets assuming an issuer default. The maturities of the Pfandbriefe are heavily concentrated within the next years with about 60% of the current outstanding volume maturing by 2016.

RATING SENSITVITIES

In terms of sensitivity of the Pfandbriefe rating, the ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) BLB’s IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to ‘BBB’ or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below the agency’s ‘AAA’ breakeven level of 13.5%.

Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its new criteria for the analysis of public-sector pools. In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 3.3% compared with 1.9% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are now 5.4% and 38.9%, respectively. The increase in Fitch’s loss expectation is mainly driven by lowered recovery assumptions following the publication of the agency’s new asset analysis criteria. BLB’s public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit-linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 48% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.

As of end-March 2013, BLB’s outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to around EUR22.0bn and were secured by a cover pool of about EUR34.7bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 57.7%.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the Pfandbriefe rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch’s analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.