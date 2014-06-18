FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Affirms BBVA-5 FTPYME, FTA
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms BBVA-5 FTPYME, FTA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA-5 FTPYME, FTA’s notes, as follows:

EUR0.44m class A1 notes affirmed at ‘Asf’, Outlook Stable

EUR0.12m class A2 notes affirmed at ‘Asf’, Outlook Stable

EUR39.9m class B notes affirmed at ‘Asf’, Outlook Stable

EUR57m class C notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’, Outlook Stable

BBVA 5 FTPYME, F.T.A. is a static securitisation of a EUR1.9bn initial portfolio of Spanish SME loans originated and serviced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; A-/Stable/F2).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the transactions over the past 12 months. Credit enhancement has increased throughout the structure to 99.3% for class A and 52.7% class B, compared with 66.9% and 35.8% respectively a year ago. Class A and B ratings are capped at ‘Asf’ due to transaction’s exposure to payment interruption risk through Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; A-/Stable/F2). The rating of the class C notes is linked to their guarantor, EIF (AAA/Stable/F2).

The portfolio has amortised to 6.54% of the initial outstanding balance. The 90+ day delinquencies decreased to 1.09% in May 2014 from 2.17% in June 2013. Similarly over the same period, current defaults also decreased to EUR38.28m from EUR41.89m. The reserve fund has been depleted since 2010 and a Principal Deficiency Ledger (PDL) has built up. Over the past year, the PDL has increased by EUR390,000 and currently stands at EUR11.63m.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier or a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the notes. However, if EIF is downgraded, it would trigger a rating action on the class C notes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.