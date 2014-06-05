Fitch Affirms BBVA Banco Continental's Support Rating; Withdraws Support Rating Floor

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA Banco Continental S.A's Support Rating at '2' and withdrawn the bank's 'BBB' Support Rating Floor (SRF). Key Rating Drivers The support rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that there is high probability of support to BBVA Banco Continental's (BC) from its parent (Spain's BBVA, upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' on May 29, 2014), if needed. In turn, the withdrawal of BC's SRF reflects Fitch's view that support, if needed, is now more likely to come from BC's parent rather than from the sovereign, given the recent upgrade of BC's parent. Per Fitch's criteria, SRFs are assigned to private banks when Fitch believes the most likely source of potential extraordinary support is the government, rather than the bank's shareholders. BC's previous SRF was assigned at a time when the parent was under considerable stress and rating downward pressure due to Spain's economic woes as reflected in the country's sovereign ratings. Therefore, Fitch assigned this SRF to indicate the level below which the agency would not lower the bank's Issuer Default Ratings due to the propensity of sovereign support, given the bank's systemic importance. Since the rating trend of the parent has reversed and Fitch now believes that parent support is more likely than sovereign support, Fitch considers that the sovereign-driven SRF is no longer relevant. Rating Sensitivities The support rating of BC could be revised upward if the parent rating is further upgraded. On the other hand, Fitch considers that there is limited downside potential for this rating, even in the event of a deterioration of the parent's ability to provide support, since the sovereign would likely maintain a high probability of support under that event, due to BC's high systemic importance. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81-8399-9156 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.