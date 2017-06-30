(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA
Colombia S.A.'s
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+'
and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the full
list of rating actions at the end of this release.
Fitch has also affirmed the long- and short-term National scale
ratings of BBVA
Valores Colombia S.A. and BBVA Asset Management S.A. at
'AAA(col)' and
'F1+(col)'.
The affirmation of BBVA Colombia's IDRs and National scale
ratings for all
entities covered in this release reflects Fitch's unchanged view
of potential
support, if it were needed. The consistency of BBVA Colombia's
overall
profitability metrics through the cycle, underpinned by its
retail banking
focus, strong recurring and diversified revenues and sound
lending activities,
drove the affirmation of the bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect the
support it would
receive from its parent should it be required. Given its
profitability, growth
potential, integration with its parent in terms of franchise,
business model and
management, BBVA Colombia is considered a strategic subsidiary
of its parent
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA; 'A-'/Stable Outlook) in
Latin America.
VR
The bank's VR is highly influenced by the bank's sound asset
quality. BBVA
Colombia's rating also considered its strong risk management
structure which is
fully integrated with that of its parent, stable capitalization
metrics and
operating environment, sustained profitability and reserve
cushions, which are
generally in line with other similarly rated entities.
BBVA shows one of the best asset-quality metrics compared to
that of its local
and regional peers. Concentration by industry is very moderate,
with
participations below 10% of the total loan portfolio, and
currently no economic
sector is a source of concern for the bank. Amidst economic
turmoil, portfolio
quality remained stable, non-performing loans (NPLs) increased
slightly to 2.1%
at March 2017 due to expected asset deterioration, but the ratio
compares very
well with similarly rated peers.
Fitch considers the bank's risk appetite as conservative,
supported by its
retail focus, collateral requirements, sound risk management,
with well-defined
systems and procedures. The bank's risk management structure is
fully integrated
with that of its parent, and it applies all of BBVA's global
risk management
policies. The risk appetite of the entity follows a global
statement, core and
specific risk metrics and capital consumption.
Despite cyclical deterioration, BBVA Colombia continues to
report solid
profitability metrics that are in line with its current VR. The
bank's operating
profitability, as measured by operating profit to risk-weighted
assets (RWAs),
decreased to 2.0% in recent years (2012-2016 average: 2.46%) due
to greater
sensitivity of net interest margins to market conditions, its
still high
dependence on institutional deposits, and decelerating interest
income growth.
The bank's strong and continuously improving (YE16: 50.8%)
operating efficiency
ratio (cost-to-income) partially compensated for lower revenues.
Operating
efficiency compares favorably with other banks in Latin America
and underpins
the bank's relatively stable operating results over the cycle.
Earnings also
benefit from BBVA Colombia's retail banking focus.
Sustained profitability and a moderate dividend policy support
BBVA Colombia's
stable capital ratios. The bank's capital is deemed adequate
considering its
solid asset quality, conservative risk management and good
profitability.
However, the bank's current capitalization levels compare
unfavorably with
similarly rated international peers (universal commercial banks
in a 'bbb'
operating environment), and is considered by Fitch as the main
constraint on the
bank's VR. Given the importance of the bank in Colombia - both
for the regional
franchise and for the parent's financial capacity - Fitch
believes that the
parent organization will provide BBVA Colombia with additional
capital should
the need arise.
BBVA Colombia enjoys a broad and growing customer base that
funds 80%-90% of the
bank's operations. Deposits come primarily from institutional
and public
investors, resulting in higher funding costs compared to banks
with a wider
retail deposit base, and higher depositor concentration (top 20
equalled 37% at
YE16). Liquidity risk is carefully monitored, and the bank's
liquidity position
is ample, according to the parent's strict guidelines which
include Basel III
guidelines and European regulatory requirements. .
SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '2' reflects its role as one
of the important
subsidiaries of BBVA in Latin America. In Fitch's opinion, BBVA
Colombia is
strategically important to BBVA's strategy and institutional
support should be
forthcoming if required. BBVA has a consistent track record of
support for its
subsidiaries and its ability to support them is illustrated by
its 'A-' rating.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BBVA Colombia's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its
IDR to reflect
lower expected recoveries, while there is no notching
differentiation due to
incremental non-performance risk given the terms of the
issuances (plain-vanilla
subordinated debt) and Fitch believes that parent support can be
used
effectively to neutralize the non-performance risk of its
subsidiary. It has
thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of BBVA Colombia's
IDR.
BBVA VALORES COLOMBIA S.A. and BBVA ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A.
NATIONAL RATINGS
BBVA Valores and BBVA Asset Management's National ratings
reflect the potential
support they would receive from their main shareholder, BBBVA
Colombia, should
it be required. The ratings reflects Fitch's view that the
entities are an
integral part of BBVA Colombia's business model and core to the
strategy of
universal banking in Colombia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings would change
if Fitch's
assessment of its parent's ability and/or willingness to support
the bank
changes. In general, the IDRs would move in line with those of
the parent,
subject to country ceiling restrictions on the upside, while the
VR shows the
minimum level at which the IDRs would be if support propensity
were to weaken
materially, which is not Fitch's baseline scenario.
VR
Upside potential for the VR is limited given the sovereign's
current rating and
Outlook, BBVA Colombia's capital levels, and its relatively
moderate franchise.
The VRs could be pressured by severe asset quality deterioration
or a dismal
performance that would erode its capital and reserve cushion in
a sustained
manner (90-day past-due loans above 3.5% and Fitch Core Capital
ratio
consistently below 9%).
SUPPORT RATING
BBVA Colombia's SR would be affected by a change in BBVA's
ability or
willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt ratings will mirror any action on the banks
IDR.
BBVA VALORES COLOMBIA S.A. AND BBVA ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A.
NATIONAL RATINGS
BBVA Valores and BBVA Asset Management ratings will mirror any
action on the
bank's National Ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
BBVA COLOMBIA S.A.
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(col)'; Stable Outlook
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(col)';
--National senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(col)';
--National Long-Term subordinated debt at 'AAA(col)'.
BBVA VALORES COLOMBIA S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(col)'; Stable Outlook;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(col)'.
BBVA ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(col)'; Stable Outlook;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(col)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel (BBVA Colombia)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Andres Marquez (BBVA Asset Management) Secondary Analyst (BBVA
Valores)
Director
+57 1 484 6770 Ext 1220
Jairo Espejo (BBVA Valores Colombia) Secondary Analyst (BBVA
Asset Management)
Analyst
+57 1-484 6770 Ext 1980
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena (BBVA Colombia)
Associate Director
+57-1-484 6770
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
